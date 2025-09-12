Vees Announce WHL Launch Party
Published on September 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees are excited to announce their WHL Launch Party celebrating their inaugural WHL season, which will take place Wednesday Sept. 24 at Gyro Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Vees will introduce the entire team to the public for the first time. There will be food courtesy of IGA and a variety of activities for the whole family. Season ticket members will be able to pick up their tickets and blue cards. Players will be signing autographs, and the club will introduce their new exclusive merchandise line by Sports Club Atelier. There will also be an array of amazing prizes to be won along with a live DJ.
The Launch Party is free to attend for everyone. Come meet your 2025-26 Vees!
The Vees kick off their inaugural WHL season Sept. 20 in Victoria. The home opener takes place Friday Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.
