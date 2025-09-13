Vieillard Secures 29-Save Shutout in Chiefs' Fourth Pre-Season Win

Published on September 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, Wash. - Linus Vieillard secured a 29-save shutout in the Spokane Chiefs' fourth victory of the pre-season, this time against the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-0.

The Chiefs got off to a hot start in the first two and a half minutes of the game, as rookie defenseman Harry Mattern (1:58) and Cohen Harris (2:23) scored back-to-back goals less than 30 seconds apart.

Veteran forward Coco Armstrong added on at 15:43 of the opening frame with his first goal of the pre-season to make it 3-0. Kaslo Ferner and Brody Gillespie earned assists on the play.

Spokane's penalty kill went to work in the second period, successfully squashing four Seattle power plays and hanging on to the 3-0 lead.

It was Gillespie who put the nail in the coffin at 14:35 in the third with his second exhibition goal with help from fellow NHL-Draft-eligible forward Mathis Preston.

In total, the Chiefs went a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill, but the power play unit struggled at 0-for-6. Vieillard stopped all 29 shots from the Thunderbirds, including 11 in both the first and third periods.

Cohen Harris stayed hot after his hat trick at home on Thursday evening against the Portland Winterhawks and currently leads the team in pre-season goals with five. Chiefs rookies make up three of the team's top five scorers: Ossie McIntyre (first, 1G-7A), Gavin Burcar (second, 3G-4A) and Tristen Buckley (fourth, 3G-2A).

Spokane will close out exhibition play with a rivalry match-up against the Tri-City Americans Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. in Kennewick.







