Giants Announce Promo Schedule for 25th Anniversary Season

Published on September 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are thrilled to announce their calendar of promotional games to be hosted at the Langley Events Centre throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the club's 25th in the Western Hockey League.

"We're incredibly proud to unveil this season's theme night schedule as we celebrate 25 years of Vancouver Giants hockey," Giants Senior VP Dale Saip said. "While some nights will pay tribute to our rich history, others are about bringing fresh, exciting experiences to the rink. We'd like to thank our sponsors for making each of our theme nights possible."

The Giants drop the puck for a brand new season on Saturday, September 20, when they welcome the Penticton Vees to the LEC for the 25th anniversary Home Opener, presented by White Spot. Fans are encouraged to join the team's welcome BBQ at Willoughby Community Park beginning at 5 p.m., which will include music, fun activities, giveaways, food and beverages, special guests and more.

Doors to the LEC will open at 5:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.

Following the home opener, other popular dates that will return to the LEC prior to the Christmas break include the Save on Foods Trick or Suite - happening on Sunday, October 26 - White Spot Legends Night on November 22 against Tri-City and the annual Preston GM Teddy Bear Toss taking place on Saturday, December 13 against Victoria.

Some new debuts this season include Hockey Fights Cancer on October 24, Military Appreciation Night on November 10 and 80s Night on February 7. In the new year, highlights include staples like Country Night on January 31 and the annual Family Day matinee against Seattle on Monday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.

As always, the season wraps up with Fan Appreciation Night, which will take place on Saturday, March 21 against the Kamloops Blazers at 7 p.m.

The Giants will announce specific details about each promotional night ahead of those games. The club will also share marquee giveaways for the upcoming season in the coming days.

You can view the full 2024-25 Vancouver Giants Promotional Schedule below:

DATE THEME

Saturday, Sept. 20 25th Anniversary Home Opener

Friday, Oct. 17 Oktoberfest

Friday, Oct. 24 Hockey Fights Cancer, in support of the Canadian Cancer Society

Sunday, Oct. 26 Trick or Suite, presented by Save on Foods

Monday, Nov. 10 Military Appreciation Night

Saturday, Nov. 22 Legends Night, presented by White Spot

Saturday, Nov. 29 Y2K Night, presented by KISS FM

Saturday, Dec. 13 Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Preston GM

Sunday, Dec. 14 Toy Drive, presented by Save on Foods

Friday, Jan. 31 Country Night, presented by Pattison Media

Friday, Feb. 7 80s Night, presented by Jack FM

Thursday, Feb. 13 CMHA Talk Today Game

Sunday, Feb. 16 Family Day Matinee

Saturday, March 8 Be a Superhero Night, presented by RE/MAX

Friday, March 14 St. Patrick's Day Game

Friday, March 21 Fan Appreciation Night

Giants single game tickets are NOW ON SALE! For the best value, grab your season ticket package, starting as low as $18.26 per game. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six,12 or 36-ticket packs. Call the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.







