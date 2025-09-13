Warriors Can't Complete Third Period Comeback

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - After a third-period push, the Warriors fell just short of a comeback win against the Saskatoon Blades at the Temple Gardens Centre on Friday.

Saskatoon struck first just under four minutes into the first period with a goal from Hayden Harsanyi. The Warriors got their first chance on the man advantage after the Blades were assessed a penalty for too many men.

Saskatoon added their second goal of the night off the stick of Mazden Leslie just under four minutes into the second period. The Warriors' penalty kill was on display just before the midway point of the period when Carson Deichert was given a minor penalty for interference. The Blades got a second chance on the advantage after Casey Brown was penalized for slashing. Late in the period, Tyler Parr from the Blades was charged with tripping.

The Warriors started the third period on the power play. With 17 seconds left on the man advantage, Saskatoon was assessed a minor penalty for delay of game, and Riley Thorpe potted his first power-play goal of the preseason. Brady Ness added another goal just under eight minutes into the period to tie the game.

With less than nine minutes to go in the game, Dominik Petr was awarded a penalty shot. Petr was able to score to give the Blades back the one-goal lead. After Matthew Hutchison was pulled for the extra attacker, the Blades were able to tally an empty net goal for a final score of 4 - 2.

The Warriors went 3 for 3 on the penalty kill and 1 for 3 on the power play. Matthew Hutchison made 31 of 34 saves. At the opposite end, Ethan McCallum made 26 of 28 saves.

The Warriors and the Blades are back in action tomorrow evening in Martensville.







