Vees Cruise To Victory Against Winterhawks
Published on September 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees grabbed their second win of the preseason on Friday night in Kennewick against the Portland Winterhawks.
Friday was the Vees first of two games in as many days in Kennewick. They will wrap up exhibition play tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. against the Seattle Thunderbirds.
It didn't take long for the Vees to jump out to the lead as Louie Wehmann found the net for his third of the preseason just over halfway through the opening frame. He would add another at 13:19 to send Penticton to the first intermission up 2-0.
The Vees would add to their lead in the middle period. Cameron Norrie potted his second of the preseason at the midway point of the second to make it 3-0 heading into the final 20.
The Vees poured it on in the third. First, Kash Alger-East scored just over two minutes into the final stanza before Easton Laplante and Brittan Alstead would finish off the Vees scoring.
Finn Spehar put an end to Jesse Sanche's shutout bid with just 11 seconds remaining in the game to make the final score 6-1.
With the preseason wrapping up tomorrow the Vees will look ahead to their first WHL regular season game which takes place Friday Sept. 19 in Victoria.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 34
Winterhawks- 20
Scoring:
Vees- Louie Wehmann (2), Cameron Norrie, Kash Alger-East, Easton Laplante, Brittan Alstead (PP)
Winterhawks- Finn Spehar
Power Plays:
Vees- 1/1
Winterhawks- 0/4
Goaltending:
Vees- Jesse Sanche 19/20
Winterhawks- Tyler DiCarlo 28/34
Up Next: Sept 13 against the Seattle Thunderbirds at 11 a.m.
