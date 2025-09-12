Game Preview: WHL Yukon Showcase Game 1 at Kelowna Rockets
Published on September 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Whitehorse, Yukon - Tonight's matchup will be the first of the two-game WHL Yukon Showcase series. The winner of the two-game series will be presented the WHL Northern Lights Cup. The Tigers are 2-0-0-0 in the pre-season with two wins against the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Koray Bozkaya and Kadon McCann had four points each in the first pre-season matchup in Lethbridge. Bozkaya picked up another assist on Saturday, September 6th to now lead the team with 5 points in the pre-season.
2024-25 Season Series:
Kelowna 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Mar 4, 2025)
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Kelowna
47-17-3-1
Central - 1st
East - 1st
Home - 25-7-2-0
Away - 22-10-1-1
18-44-4-2
B.C. - 5th
West - 11th
Home - 9-20-3-2
Away - 9-24-1-0
Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-2 on Saturday, September 6th in the Co-op Place. Carter Cunningham, Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Kyle Heger, and Tyson Moss were the goal scorers for the Tigers. Bryzgalov (1G, 2A) and Gavin Kor (3A) led the team in their first pre-season game. Jordan Switzer played great for the Tigers in net as he made 20 saves on 22 shots.
2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Gavin McKenna (41) Wins - Jordan Switzer & Harrison Meneghin (23)
Assists - Gavin McKenna (88) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)
Points - Gavin McKenna (129) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.58)
PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (148) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)
Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+60)
2025-26 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Kadon McCann (3) Wins - Jordan Switzer (1)
Assists - Koray Bozkaya (5) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.909)
Points - Koray Bozkaya (5) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.00)
PIMs - Riley Steen (7)
Plus/Minus - Koray Bozkaya (+4)
Special Teams:
Power Play: 37.5%
Penalty Kill: 90.9%
League Top 10s (Pre-Season):
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Koray Bozkaya - 5 (T-1st)
Kadon McCann - 4 (T-9th)
Goals Kadon McCann - 3 (T-1st)
Assists Koray Bozkaya - 5 (1st)
Gavin Kor - 3 (T-6th)
Power Play Goals Kyle Heger - 1 (T-2nd)
Kadon McCann - 1 (T-2nd)
Luke Ruptash - 1 (T-2nd)
Power Play Assists Koray Bozkaya - 2 (T-2nd)
Short Handed Goals Kadon McCann - 1 (T-1st)
Game Winning Goals Kyle Heger - 1 (T-2nd)
Kadon McCann - 1 (T-2nd)
First Goals Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-1st)
Kadon McCann - 1 (T-1st)
Insurance Goals Tyson Moss - 1 (T-2nd)
Ben Deacon - 1 (T-2nd)
Penalty Minutes Riley Steen - 7 (T-10th)
Plus/Minus Koray Bozkaya - +4 (T-3rd)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 1 (T-2nd)
Recent Signings:
Player Hometown
Carter Casey Grand Rapids, MN
Jaxson Craig Edmonton, AB
Noah Davidson Irvine, CA
Kyle Heger Eagan, MN
Gavin Kor Rochester, MN
Kade Stengrim Brainerd, MN
Luke Warrener East Amherst, NY
2025 NHL Draft:
Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal
