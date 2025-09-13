Back-and-Forth Battle Ends in OT Loss for Broncos

Published on September 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos pushed the Brandon Wheat Kings to the limit in a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair Friday night, but ultimately fell 6-5 in overtime in their fourth game of the WHL pre-season.

Brandon wasted little time getting on the board, as Merrek Arpin opened the scoring just 1:50 into the first period with an assist from Ryan Boyce. Jimmy Egan doubled the lead at the 8:32 mark before Swift Current responded on the powerplay. William Morin converted at 13:05 with help from Trae Wilke and Daxon Yerex to bring the Broncos within one heading into the second.

Swift Current came out firing in the middle frame. Just 31 seconds in, Ashton McCann tied the game with a setup from Jaxen Gauchier. Less than a minute later, Wilke gave the Broncos their first lead of the night, assisted by Morin and Nolan Pilsner.

Brandon's Jaxon Jacobson took over the middle of the period, scoring twice, including a powerplay marker, to put the Wheat Kings back on top 4-3. But Swift Current responded again, as Jayden Oleskiw buried the equalizer at 12:24 off a feed from Carter Moen.

The seesaw continued in the third. Carson Ralph scored for Brandon near the mid-way point of the period, but Broncos forward Bryce Bryant answered back just over two minutes later, tying the game 5-5. Wilke collected his third point of the night with the assist.

In overtime, both teams traded chances until Brandon sealed the deal. Gavin netted the game-winner just under three minutes in, assisted by Jacobson and Adam Hlinsky.

Swift Current's goaltender Joey Rocha stopped 31 of 37 shots, while Brandon's Dylan McFadyen turned aside 29 of 34. Both teams finished 1-for-4 on the powerplay.

With the loss, the Broncos drop to 1-1-2-0 in the pre-season. They'll look to bounce back quickly as they face the Wheat Kings again on Saturday, September 13 at Tundra Oil and Gas Place in Virden. Puck drop is set for 6:30 PM SK time.







