Cougars Fall Short in Kamloops Pre-Season Matchup
Published on September 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
KAMLOOPS, BC - The Prince George Cougars couldn't find the back of the net on Friday night, falling 3-0 to the Kamloops Blazers in pre-season action at the Sandman Centre.
The Blazers opened the scoring just 43 seconds into the contest, capitalizing on an early power-play as Jordan Keller snuck one in from the goal line to make it 1-0. Moments later, the Cougars lost forward Jett Lajoie for the night after he was assessed a game misconduct for cross-checking. Kamloops added to their lead at 13:32 when Connor Radke finished a feed from the left circle to push it to 2-0.
In the middle frame, JP Hurlbert extended the Blazers' advantage, scoring on his own rebound after a breakaway to make it 3-0.
Prince George had some looks in the third, earning a pair of power-play opportunities, but Kamloops goaltender Logan Edmonstone stood tall to preserve the shutout.
The Blazers skated away with a 3-0 victory, while the Cougars will look to find the win column tomorrow as they take on the Blazers in Quesnel at 5:00 pm.
