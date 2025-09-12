Raiders Down Pats 6-2 in Yorkton

Published on September 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Prince Albert Raiders downed the Regina Pats 6-2 on Thursday night at the Westland Arena in Yorkton.

The Pats opened the contest with energy and controlled the shot clock through the first 10 minutes of play. However, the momentum shifted in the latter half of the opening frame when Regina ran into penalty trouble, and Prince Albert capitalized.

Oli Chenier opened the scoring, finishing off a three-on-two rush to put the Raiders ahead 1-0. Less than a minute later, Brayden Dube doubled the lead by cleaning up a rebound in front. Connor Howe then made it 3-0 late in the period when a shot deflected off his skate and past Pats goaltender Taylor Tabashniuk.

Regina answered with a pair of power-play goals in the second period. Maddox Schultz struck first, scoring his third of the preseason to bring the Pats within two at 3-1. After the Raiders pushed the lead to 5-1, Liam Pue tallied his second of the preseason late in the frame to cut into the deficit.

The Raiders outshot the Pats 29-27 and finished 2-for-5 on the power play, while Regina went 2-for-6 with the man advantage. Michal Orsulak earned the win in goal for Prince Albert with 25 saves, while Tabashniuk stopped 23 shots for the Pats.

FINAL: Prince Albert Raiders 6, Regina Pats 2

THE GOALS

FIRST PERIOD

Raiders 1-0 - #18 Oli Chenier (1), assisted by #12 Brock Cripps & #22 Harrison Lodewyk at 13:10 // The Raiders skated in on a three-on-two, where Chenier took a cross-ice pass in the right slot and buried it into the back of the net.

Raiders 2-0 - #15 Brayden Dube (1), assisted by #11 Linden Burrett & #8 Owen Corkish at 14:02 // Dube cleaned up the loose puck in the crease to extend the Raiders' lead.

Raiders 3-0 - #10 Connor Howe (3), assisted by #15 Brayden Dube & #12 Brock Cripps at 18:23 // From the far boards, Dube sent a low shot on goal that deflected off Howe's skate and slipped past Tabashniuk.

SECOND PERIOD

Pats 3-1 - #19 Maddox Schultz (3), assisted by #13 Liam Pue & #3 Jonas Kohn at 11:05 (PP) // Schultz received a pass along the left boards, walked in, and ripped a shot past Orsulak to get Regina on the board.

Raiders 4-1 - #10 Connor Howe (4), assisted by #12 Brock Cripps & #16 Ben Harvey at 12:54 // Howe finished off a slick feed from Cripps, burying his second goal of the night.

Raiders 5-1 - #15 Brayden Dube (2), assisted by #12 Brock Cripps & #27 Riley Boychuk at 16:29 // From the top of the left circle, Dube one-timed a pass from Cripps into the back of the net for his second of the game.

Pats 5-2 - #13 Liam Pue (2), assisted by #20 Connor Bear at 18:31 // The Pats worked the puck low to high, and Pue fired Bear's pass through a screen to cut into the deficit.

THIRD PERIOD

Raiders 6-2 - #21 Evan Smith (2), assisted by #14 Jackson Kostiuk at 6:38 // The Raiders moved the puck quickly up the ice, finishing a two-on-one rush with Smith one-timing the puck home from the right circle.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Pats: 10 - 14 - 3 - 27

Raiders: 12 - 7 - 10 - 29

POWER PLAYS

Pats: 2/6

Raiders: 2/5

GOALTENDING

Pats: Taylor Tabashniuk - 23 saves on 29 shots

Raiders: Michal Orsulak - 25 saves on 27 shots

COMING UP

The Pats final pre-season game in Saturday at 6pm at the Art Hauser Centre, facing off again against the Prince Albert Raiders.

The 2025-26 season home opener is on Friday, September 26, against the Prince Albert Raiders at 7:00 p.m. The Pats will open the season on the road against the Swift Current Broncos on September 19.

