Oil Kings Expand Family Food Options for Home Games

Published on September 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today an expanded menu of kids and family food options for their home games at Rogers Place.

This season, Oil Kings games will feature nine different Kids Value Combos, all priced at $10 or less. These options include:

NEW! Mini Corn Dogs and a 12oz Fountain Pop - $10

NEW! Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries and a 12oz Fountain Pop - $10

Kids Hot Dog with a 12oz Fountain Pop - $7.50

Kids 46oz Popcorn with 12oz Fountain Pop - $7.50

Kids Cheeseburger with Fries and a 12oz Fountain Pop - $10

Kids KFC Popcorn Chicken with Fries and a 12oz Fountain Pop - $10

Kids 6" Pizza 73 with 12oz Fountain Pop - $10

Kids Poutine with 12oz Fountain Pop - $10

Kids Nachos with a 12oz Fountain Pop - $10

The Oil Kings have also introduced several other guaranteed favourites:

NEW! Montreal Hot Dog - $6

NEW! Hot Dog Cupcake - $6.50

NEW! Mini Churros with Caramel Sauce and Cinnamon Sugar - $8.50

NEW! Family Pack of Two 130oz Popcorns, Two 20oz Fountain Pop, and Two 12oz Fountain Pop for $19.75

The Oil Kings continue to be the first choice for family fun with great seats starting at just $20, and available at OilKings.ca.

-

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great season seats for as low as $20!

The Oil Kings Home Opener is on Saturday, September 20 as the Red Deer Rebels visit Rogers Place.

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!







Western Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.