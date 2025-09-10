Warriors Fall to Pats

Published on September 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

REGINA, Sask. - The Warriors fell to the Regina Pats in Tuesday night's preseason game.

In the first period, the Regina Pats struck first with a goal from Matthias Paull just under three minutes into the frame. The Pats were assessed the first penalty of the game just over 20 seconds later when Jonas Kohn was called for tripping. The Warriors were unable to capitalize on the man advantage.

The Pats added another goal just under 12 minutes into the period off the stick of Caden Brown with an assist from Connor Bear. Ephram McNutt added another goal with less than four minutes remaining in the period. The Pats were able to add one more, a power play goal off the stick of Ellis Mieyette after Warriors' defenceman Aiden Ziprick was called for holding. In his first preseason game, Jones faced 13 shots and made nine saves in the period.

The second period saw two penalties assessed to Mathieu Lajoie, one for interference just under four minutes into the frame, and another for tripping just under the eight-minute mark of the period. The Warriors were able to kill both penalties. Ellis Mieyette notched his second goal of the game to give the Pats a five-goal lead with under four minutes to play. Dayton Deschamps was given a minor penalty for interference with less than 90 seconds until the intermission.

The Warriors started the third period with just under a minute remaining on the man advantage. The Warriors were unable to capitalize on the opportunity. Liam Pue was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking with just under nine minutes to go in the frame.

The Warriors went 0 for 3 on the power play and 2 for 3 on the penalty kill. In his first preseason appearance for the Warriors, Kyle Jones made 29 saves on 34 shots. At the other end, Taylor Tabashniuk made 25 saves on 25 shots.

The Warriors bring the preseason action home to the Temple Gardens Centre on Friday night when they host the Saskatoon Blades. Tickets can be purchased here.







