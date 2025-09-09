Parascak, Ravensbergen, Foster, Vaughan off to NHL Camps

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Four Prince George Cougars are off to NHL camps ahead of the 2025-26 season. Josh Ravensbergen, Aiden Foster, Terik Parascak, and Corbin Vaughan will showcase their skills over the next few days at rookie camps, with the chance to advance to main camps if invited.

Parascak is heading to his second rookie showcase with the Washington Capitals. The 17th overall selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, Parascak's tenure as a Cougar has been nothing short of remarkable. He has recorded 187 points (71G-116A-187PTS) in just 131 games and carries a +66 plus/minus rating, the best among all returning Cougars for 2025-26. He'll be joined in Washington by former Cougar Zac Funk, who is also attending his second rookie showcase.

Goaltender Josh Ravensbergen will make his rookie showcase debut with the San Jose Sharks. Selected 30th overall in the first round of the NHL Draft, Ravensbergen became the highest-drafted goaltender in Cougars history and the highest-drafted goalie in Sharks history. In 89 games with Prince George, he owns a 59-17-4-2 record, a 2.78 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage, and six shutouts.

Aiden Foster will attend his first rookie showcase with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lloydminster, AB product was taken in the fourth round, 127th overall. The nearly 6'4" winger has appeared in 134 games over his first two seasons with Prince George, posting 27 points (14G-13A-27PTS). Known for his physical style, he has also amassed 260 penalty minutes-the most among all Cougars during that span.

Rounding out the group is defenceman Corbin Vaughan who is headed to New York Rangers Rookie Camp. The 19-year-old is no stranger to NHL camps, having previously attended the LA Kings' camp last season. Acquired by the Cougars in December, Vaughan has been a steady presence on the blue line. After returning from a late-season suspension, he appeared in 19 games, posting a +5 rating while taking only one minor penalty.

The Cougars organization congratulates Terik, Josh, Aiden, and Corbin, and wishes them the best of luck at their respective camps.

Prince George returns to pre-season action on Friday, September 12th, in Kamloops against the Blazers at 7:00 pm. The team then concludes its pre-season schedule on Saturday, September 13th, in Quesnel against Kamloops. Puck drop at the West Fraser Centre is 5:00 pm.







