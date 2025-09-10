Broncos' Kettles and McGregor Attending NHL Rookie Camps

Published on September 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce that defencemen Peyton Kettles and Josh McGregor are attending NHL Rookie Camps with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes, respectively.

Kettles, a 2007-born, right-shot defenceman from Winnipeg, MB, was selected in the 2nd round (39th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft by the Penguins. At 6'5" and 190 pounds, Kettles is a physically dominant presence on the ice, combining size with strong puck skills and shutdown defending.

Entering his third season with the Broncos, Kettles played in 53 regular season games in 2024-25, recording 5 goals and 9 assists. Internationally, he represented Team Canada at the 2024-25 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he helped the team to a gold medal, scoring once in five games.

Joining him in NHL rookie camp action is Josh McGregor, a 6'3", left-shot defenceman from Brandon, MB, who is attending rookie camp with the Carolina Hurricanes. McGregor is coming off a strong first WHL season, having appeared in 63 games for the Broncos and contributing 4 goals and 12 assists.

Before joining Swift Current, McGregor won a Manitoba U18 AAA Championship with the Brandon Wheat Kings in the 2023-24 season and competed at the Telus Cup, showcasing his talent on the national stage.

The Swift Current Broncos wish Peyton and Josh the best of luck as they represent the organization at the next level.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.