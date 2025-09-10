Royals Announce Partnership with Archie Johnstone Plumbing & Heating Ltd.

Victoria, B.C.- The Victoria Royals are proud to announce Archie Johnstone Plumbing & Heating Ltd. as the presenting sponsor for all Victoria Royals broadcasts. Archie Johnstone Plumbing & Heating Ltd. join the Royals for an exciting season ahead, in which the team looks to build off the success of last year's BC Division championship. The 2024-25 playoffs alone saw over 120,000 people tune in to watch the Royals broadcast on Victory+.

"For more than 50 years, Archie Johnstone has been deeply rooted in the Victoria community, and supporting junior hockey is a natural extension of our values." said Garth Johnstone, President & General Manager of Archie Johnstone Plumbing & Heating Ltd. "The Victoria Royals embody teamwork, dedication, and a tradition of excellence, qualities we strive for every day in our own work. We're proud to be the title sponsor of the Royals broadcast and continue strengthening our bond with the community."

"We are thrilled to have an amazing community partner like Archie Johnstone step up as the presenting sponsor of the Victoria Royals broadcasts.Partners like this help us bring the best possible experience to our passionate fans" said Brett Halpenny, Director of Sales for the Victoria Royals.

As the official broadcast partner, Archie Johnstone Ltd. will be prominently featured across all Royals streaming platforms, including Victory+, the team's and Western Hockey League's free-view digital broadcast channel and the Royals audio-only platform, Royals Hockey Live. This partnership represents a shared commitment to innovation, accessibility, and community-focused fan engagement.

"We are excited to be partnering with an established and respected local company like Archie Johnstone whose values in community sport and development synergize with our own pillars." added Joey Poljanowski, Vice President of Hockey Operations for the Victoria Royals. "This partnership reflects the strategic and tremendous growth of viewership in Royals hockey following the impactful launch of Victory+ for our playoff run last spring".

All Victoria Royals broadcasts can be streamed for free on Victory+ as well as the newly minted Royals Hockey Live audio-only platform.







