Brandon Wheat Kings Unveil Throwback Logo for 2025-2026 Season

Published on September 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Brandon, MB - The Brandon Wheat Kings are excited to officially unveil the return of their iconic 1990s logo as the team's new primary mark for the 2025-2026 season.

This beloved logo isn't just a fan favourite, it's a symbol of a championship era. The Wheat Kings proudly wore this mark during their 1996 season, one of the most celebrated in franchise history. That year, the team won the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy for posting the best regular season record and went on to capture the President's Cup, the franchise's second title and first since 1978-79.

For Head Coach and General Manager Marty Murray, the revival of the logo carries deep personal meaning as he wore it proudly as a player during that historic 1996 run.

"This logo represents so much tradition, pride, and winning," said Murray. "To see it come back as part of our identity is exciting not only for me, but for our players, our alumni, and our fans."

The return of the 90s logo reflects the team's commitment to honouring its storied past while continuing to build a bold and competitive future. The decision to bring the classic look back was driven in part by fan feedback and a shared desire to celebrate the moments that have shaped Wheat Kings hockey over the decades.

This logo launch marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the organization. In the coming weeks, fans can expect to see the updated logo across all social media platforms, in advertising campaigns, and soon, on brand new jerseys to be worn throughout the season, beginning with the home opener on September 19th.

The Brandon Wheat Kings would like to thank the best fans in the league, including our dedicated season ticket holders for their unwavering support. We can't wait to see you in the stands as we kick off a new season, united under a legendary look.







