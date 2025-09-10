Broncos Sign 2025 First-Round Pick Cohenn Rotar to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on September 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have officially signed 2010-born forward Cohenn Rotar to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Rotar, a right-handed shooting forward from Grande Prairie, Alberta, was selected by the Broncos in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Last season, Rotar suited up for the U15 AAA Grande Peace Storm of the Alberta Elite Hockey League (AEHL), where he led his team in goals, assists, and total points. In 34 regular season games, he recorded an impressive 34 goals and 33 assists for 67 points. His performance helped guide the Storm to a 22-9-0-0-3 (W-L-OTL-SOL-T) record, good for fifth overall in league standings.

Across the AEHL, Rotar ranked 4th in total points (67), 5th in goals (34) and 10th in assists (33). He continued his strong play in the postseason, adding 4 goals and 6 assists for 10 points in 8 playoff games. This upcoming season, Rotar is playing at Calgary IHA Prep of the Canadian Sport Schools Hockey League (CSSHL).

"Cohenn is an intelligent offensive producer who sees the ice and has the ability to finish plays," said Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie. "He competes, wants to be a player and will have a great opportunity this year in Calgary to improve."

The Broncos welcome Cohenn and his family to the organization and look forward to his continued growth both on and off the ice.







