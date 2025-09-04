Oil Kings Announce Roster for 2025 Pre-Season Fueled by Federation of Alberta Gas Co-Ops
Published on September 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are gearing up for the 2025 pre-season, fueled by the Federation of Alberta Gas Co-ops.
The Oil Kings will carry 34 players into the pre-season, including 19 forwards, 12 defenceman, and three goaltenders. Edmonton will play four pre-season games before opening the regular season on September 19 in Red Deer.
Pre-Season Roster
Pre-Season Schedule:
Friday, September 5 - v.s. Prince George Cougars - Hinton, Alta.
Sunday, September 7 - @ Prince George Cougars - Hinton, Alta.
Friday, September 12 - @ Calgary Hitmen - Carstairs, Alta.
Sunday, September 14 - v.s. Red Deer Rebels - Westlock, Alta.
The Oil Kings will be on home ice for the first time in the regular season on September 20 when they host the Red Deer Rebels. Tickets are on sale now for that game.
