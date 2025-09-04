Giants Goaltending Strong in Road Win over Blazers

Published on September 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants vs. the Kamloops Blazers

Kamloops, B.C. - Vancouver Giants goaltenders Burke Hood and Oliver Bryks combined to stop 36 of 37 shots thrown their way on Wednesday night in a 3-1 preseason victory over the Kamloops Blazers.

Richard Wonyeneh, Torretto Marrelli and Leonardo Domenichelli each scored for Vancouver, while Blake Chorney had a pair of assists. Hood made 13 saves on 13 shots before Bryks came into the game just past the midway point of the second period. The Edmonton product went on to make 23 saves on 24 shots.

This was the Giants first game of the preseason.

Max Sullivan had the lone goal for the Blazers, breaking the Giants shutout bid on a power play with 4:19 left in the third period.

The Giants opened the scoring late in the first period on a power play, after Wonyeneh's shot snuck through goaltender Logan Edmonstone.

After one period, the Giants had a 1-0 lead on the scoreboard and an 11-7 edge in shots on goal.

Marrelli doubled the lead for the G-Men when he scored at the 12:56 mark of the second. Dylan Hurren and Luca Pura drew assists on the even-strength tally.

Bryks came into the contest immediately following Marrelli's goal and was busy right off the bat, making eight saves on eight shots in just over seven minutes of work before the second intermission.

In the third, the Giants converted on a 2-0 while shorthanded, when 16-year-old Chorney passed to Swiss native Domenichelli, who scored in the same building his father Hnat called home for four seasons in the early 1990s.

The Blazers pushed back at the end of the game with them trailing 3-0 and eventually they converted on a power play with less than five minutes left.

That was as close as they'd come.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 11/8/7 = 26 | KAM - 7/14/16 = 37

PP: VAN- 1/4 | KAM - 1/5

Face-Offs: VAN - 30 | KAM - 20

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: WIN - Burke Hood (13 saves / 13 shots) + Oliver Bryks (23 saves / 24 shots)

Kamloops: LOSS - Logan Edmonstone (23 saves / 26 shots)

UPCOMING

The exhibition schedule continues on Thursday, Sept. 4 in the Okanagan, when the Giants battle the Penticton Vees at 6:35 p.m. PT.

Then on Tuesday September 9, the Ladner Leisure Centre will host a preseason contest, followed by a game at Jon Baillie Arena in Port Coquitlam on September 10. Both games will be against the Victoria Royals.

Tickets for the game in Port Coquitlam are on sale now for $16 including tax and can be purchased. Tickets for the preseason game in Ladner will only be available at the door for $15 each.

Giants single game tickets are NOW ON SALE! For the best value, grab your season ticket package, starting as low as $18.26 per game. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six,12 or 36-ticket packs. Call the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.

