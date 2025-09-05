Royals Announce Partnership with Lumera Productions

Published on September 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria, B.C.- The Victoria Royals and Lumera Productions Inc. have announced a new agreement that will have Lumera produce the Victoria Royals in-game, live entertainment at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre as well as broadcast production on Victory+.

Based in Victoria, Lumera Productions brings a wealth of experience and creativity to elevate every aspect of the Royals' in-game and broadcast presentation. Fans can look forward to an enhanced game-day atmosphere featuring additional camera angles, cutting-edge graphics, and innovative fan engagement features designed to make every game more immersive and exciting. These enhancements mark just the beginning, with expanded capabilities planned throughout the season and into future years.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward for our organization. It became evident that Lumera's progressive approach and creative technical capabilities align seamlessly with our vision to elevate our live entertainment experience and deliver a dynamic production for our fans." said Royals Vice-President of Hockey Operations, Joey Poljanowski. "This innovative strategy reflects the continued commitment from our Club and ownership at GSL Group to invest into the evolving media landscape with the Royals both at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre and through our newly expanded broadcasting reach via Victory+."

"We are excited to enter this partnership with the Victoria Royals, and begin a new chapter involving innovation, inspiration, creativity, collaboration, and cohesiveness. We will be working with the team to build enhanced unique experiences for fans both in-house and online." said Shane Archer, President of Lumera Productions Inc.

The Club developed tremendous momentum in its 2024-25 BC Division Championship season and are looking to continue to progress the fan experience for Victorians in what is a newly developing landscape of junior hockey in Canada.

