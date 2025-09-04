Reggie Newman & Seth Fryer Named to Winnipeg Jets Roster for 2025 Prospects Showdown
Published on September 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - Reggie Newman and Seth Fryer of the Victoria Royals will join the Winnipeg Jets for the 2025 Prospects Showdown in Montreal, Q.C. The two-game slate for the Jets will begin at the Bell Centre on Sept. 13th at 4:00pm PT with Winnipeg taking on the Montreal Canadiens. The next day, they will face the Ottawa Senators at 4:00pm on Sept. 14th.
Newman, from Kamloops, B.C., is entering his fifth season with the Royals after posting 13 goals and 20 assists for 33 points in 60 games during the 2024-25 season.
Fryer, a hometown product from Victoria, B.C., finished the 2024-25 season with 13 points in 67 games and is coming off joining the Winnipeg Jets at their 2025 Development Camp.
The Jets will be providing a live stream of the games at winnipegjets.com.
