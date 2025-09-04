Warriors Sign Fidelak to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
Published on September 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have signed 2024 tenth-round pick Ethan Fidelak to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
"Ethan came in for his second training camp and proved he can be a good 6'5" defender in the WHL," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "Ethan has done everything he needs to do to be a shutdown defenceman."
Last season with the Rink Hockey Academy (RHA) Kelowna U17 Prep team, Fidelak tallied four goals and 10 assists for 14 points, along with 62 penalty minutes, through 29 games.
In five playoff games, Fidelak added three goals and four assists for seven points through five games played.
At the CIHA Winter Classic, Fidelak recorded one goal, two assists, and 16 penalty minutes through four games.
As a call-up with the U18 RHA Kelowna Prep team, Fidelak notched an assist through four games played.
