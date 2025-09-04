Portland Winterhawks Acquire Rights to Defenseman Easton Dozark
Published on September 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today that they have acquired the WHL playing rights to 2010-born defenseman Easton Dozark from the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for 2006-born forward Hudson Darby.
Darby, 18, played 118 career regular-season games with Portland and had 16 goals and 16 assists. He also played 33 playoff games with the Winterhawks in the last two seasons.
"It was a tough decision to move Hudson because he was a leader both on and off the ice with our team the last two years. He played an important role during our 2024 Conference Championship and led the team to an upset over Everett in last year's playoffs," said Winterhawks President and General Manager Mike Johnston.
The entire Portland Winterhawks organization would like to thank Hudson Darby for his time in Portland, and we wish him success in his hometown of Swift Current.
