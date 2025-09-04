Broncos Acquire Hudson Darby from Portland in Exchange for Easton Dozark

Published on September 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, Sask. - The Swift Current Broncos have acquired 2006-born forward Hudson Darby from the Portland Winterhawks in exchange for 2010-born defenceman Easton Dozark.

A Swift Current product, Darby returns home after three seasons with the Winterhawks, where he played in over 150 games. The 6'2", right-shot forward posted 7 goals and 13 assists for 20 points in 60 regular season games during the 2024-25 campaign, and added 4 goals and 2 assists in the playoffs.

"We are excited to add Hudson to our organization," said Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie. "We feel he will be a tremendous addition to our young group. He competes, has high-end character and will help provide leadership and culture to the young core we are building. We are happy to welcome him back home."

Heading to Portland in the deal is Easton Dozark, a defenceman from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The 6'1", right-handed blueliner was selected 13th overall in the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. Dozark tallied 34 goals and 35 assists for 69 points in 55 games with the U15 AA Moorhead Bantam last season.

The Broncos welcome Hudson and his family to the organization and wish Easton the best in his future with the Winterhawks.







