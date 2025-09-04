Schultz Scores, Pats Open Pre-Season with 2-1 Loss to Broncos

Published on September 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats opened their 2025 pre-season schedule with a narrow 2-1 loss to the Swift Current Broncos at the InnovationPlex on Wednesday.

Maddox Schultz scored the Pats' lone goal, ripping a power-play shot top corner to cut the deficit to one in the second period. Liam Pue picked up the primary assist, feeding a pass to the far circle.

The Pats generated several chances to tie the game in the third period, allowing no shots against in the final 10 minutes. Carter Haney, Schultz, and Pue were each denied in close after slipping past Broncos defenders.

Both Pats goaltenders were solid. Drake Mooney made 13 saves, while Kai Zurowski stopped all 12 shots he faced.

Swift Current opened the scoring early in each of the first two periods. Tanner Massey buried a cross-crease pass, and Jayden Simpson snuck a low shot through Mooney's pads to make it 2-0.

Broncos goaltending proved to be the difference. Berney Weston turned aside 27 shots, and Aiden Eskit stopped all 18 he faced.

FINAL: Swift Current Broncos 2, Regina Pats 1

THE GOALS

FIRST PERIOD

Broncos 1-0 - #21 Tanner Massey (1) assisted by #13 Jamie Kirwan & #16 Cohenn Rotar at 2:22 // Kirwan walked in on the right-wing side and feathered a pass to the left slot where Massey fired it home to open the scoring.

SECOND PERIOD

Broncos 2-0 - #40 Jayden Simpson (1), assisted by #23 Gavin Harrison & Nolan Pilsner at 3:31 // Simpson danced in on the right wing side and snuck the puck five-hole to extend the Broncos lead.

Pats 2-1 - #19 Maddox Schultz (1), assisted by #13 Liam Pue & #49 Jett Deschamps at 5:05 (PP) // Schultz picked up his first pre-season goal in his Pats debut, ripping the puck top corner on the power play to get Regina on the board.

THIRD PERIOD

No scoring.

SHOTS

Pats 20-10-16-46

Broncos 10-10-7-27

POWER PLAYS

Pats: 1/3

Broncos: 0/2

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Pats: Drake Mooney (13/15 - 31:52) / Kai Zurowski (12/12 - 28:08)

Broncos: Berney Weston (27/28 - 31:52) / Aiden Eskit (18/18 - 28:08)

COMING UP

The Pats will open their pre-season home schedule with a matchup against the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday, September 5, inside the Brandt Centre.

PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE (all home games bold)

Friday, September 5 vs. Brandon Wheat Kings (7 PM)

Saturday, September 6 at Brandon Wheat Kings (6 PM local)

Tuesday, September 9 vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (7 PM)

Thursday, September 11 vs. Prince Albert Raiders (7 PM at Westland Arena - Yorkton, SK)

Saturday, September 13 at Prince Albert Raiders (7 PM)

The 2025-26 season home opener is on Friday, September 26, against the Prince Albert Raiders at 7:00 p.m. The Pats will open the season on the road against the Swift Current Broncos on September 19.







