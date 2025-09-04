Cougars Open 2025 Pre-Season on the Road in Hinton
Published on September 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are set to hit the road this weekend to kick off their 2025 Pre-Season schedule.
The Cougars will travel to Hinton, AB, for a pair of matchups against the Edmonton Oil Kings. The two teams square off Friday at 6:00 pm PDT, with a rematch scheduled for Sunday at 11:00 am PDT.
Following their Alberta trip, the Cougars will face the Kamloops Blazers on Friday, September 12, at the Sandman Centre at 7:00 pm.. The pre-season then concludes the following night when the Cougars return closer to home for a 5:00 pm puck drop against the Blazers at the West Fraser Centre in Quesnel.
Reminder - The pre-season games will not be streamed, however, keep your eye on Cougars socials throughout the games for updates!
Below is the Cougars' roster ahead of this weekends contests in Hinton, AB.
Goaltenders
Brady Holtvogt
Alexander Levshyn
Joshua Ravensbergen
Defencemen
Arsenii Anisimov
Cooper Bratton
Phoenix Cahill
Carson Carels
Aleksey Chichkin
Bauer Dumanski
Tatum Fouquette
Leith Hunter
Eli Johnson
Dermot Johnston
Cade Kozak
Logan Jugnauth
Ryan Pedersen
Ryan Richter
Corbin Vaughan
Forwards
Riley Ashe
Townes Kozicky
Jack Finnegan
Aiden Foster
Kooper Gizowski
Cole Hajt
Ethan Hamilton
Jett Lajoie
Jaxon Larmand
Kayden Lemire
Adam M'hamed
Terik Parascak
Ollie Reid
Brock Souch
Patrick Sopiarz
Lee Shurgot
Dmitri Yakutsenak
Dade Wotherspoon
