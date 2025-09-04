Cougars Open 2025 Pre-Season on the Road in Hinton

Published on September 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are set to hit the road this weekend to kick off their 2025 Pre-Season schedule.

The Cougars will travel to Hinton, AB, for a pair of matchups against the Edmonton Oil Kings. The two teams square off Friday at 6:00 pm PDT, with a rematch scheduled for Sunday at 11:00 am PDT.

Following their Alberta trip, the Cougars will face the Kamloops Blazers on Friday, September 12, at the Sandman Centre at 7:00 pm.. The pre-season then concludes the following night when the Cougars return closer to home for a 5:00 pm puck drop against the Blazers at the West Fraser Centre in Quesnel.

Reminder - The pre-season games will not be streamed, however, keep your eye on Cougars socials throughout the games for updates!

Below is the Cougars' roster ahead of this weekends contests in Hinton, AB.

Goaltenders

Brady Holtvogt

Alexander Levshyn

Joshua Ravensbergen

Defencemen

Arsenii Anisimov

Cooper Bratton

Phoenix Cahill

Carson Carels

Aleksey Chichkin

Bauer Dumanski

Tatum Fouquette

Leith Hunter

Eli Johnson

Dermot Johnston

Cade Kozak

Logan Jugnauth

Ryan Pedersen

Ryan Richter

Corbin Vaughan

Forwards

Riley Ashe

Townes Kozicky

Jack Finnegan

Aiden Foster

Kooper Gizowski

Cole Hajt

Ethan Hamilton

Jett Lajoie

Jaxon Larmand

Kayden Lemire

Adam M'hamed

Terik Parascak

Ollie Reid

Brock Souch

Patrick Sopiarz

Lee Shurgot

Dmitri Yakutsenak

Dade Wotherspoon







