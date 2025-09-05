Pats Defenceman Hamilton Invited to Winnipeg Jets 2025 Prospect Showdown

Published on September 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - Regina Pats veteran defenceman Reese Hamilton has been named to the Winnipeg Jets 2025 Prospect Showdown Roster, the team announced Thursday.

Hamilton, 18, is entering his third WHL season and second with the Pats. The Whitewood, Sask. native was the centerpiece of the Tanner Howe trade on November 21 and recorded 14 points (4G-10A) in 59 games split between the Calgary Hitmen and the Pats during the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot, 170-pound left-shot defenceman has also represented Canada at three international tournaments.

He first suited up for Team Canada Red at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, then captured back-to-back gold medals with Canada at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship in April and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August. Hamilton also represented Team CHL at the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge in November.

This off-season, Hamilton attended the Seattle Kraken's development camp in late June - an experience he described as "super special."

The 2025 Prospect Showdown will take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Que., on September 13-14. Ahead of the event, the team will practice at hockey for all centre on Wednesday, September 10, at 12:00 p.m. CT and again on Thursday, September 11, at 10:30 a.m., before departing for Montreal.

PATS PRE-SEASON ACTION IS HERE!

Catch the 2025 first overall pick Maddox Schultz and third overall pick Liam Pue side-by-side at the Brandt Centre this preseason. The Pats will open their pre-season home schedule with a matchup against the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday, September 5, inside the Brandt Centre.

Secure your seats https://chl.ca/whl-pats/tickets/

The 2025-26 season home opener is on Friday, September 26, against the Prince Albert Raiders at 7:00 p.m. The Pats will open the season on the road against the Swift Current Broncos on September 19.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.