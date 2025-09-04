Rebels Set 2025-26 Preseason Roster

RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have set their 2025-26 WHL Preseason Roster following the conclusion of Training Camp and Tuesday night's Black and White Game at the Marchant Crane Centrium.

The Rebels begin the pre-season with 32 players on the roster, including 17 forwards, 12 defencemen, and 3 goaltenders.

FORWARDS

Cash Arcand-Vandale ('09)

Arjun Bawa ('05)

Talon Brigley ('05)

Brett Calhoon ('05)

Ty Coupland ('07)

Samuel Drancak ('06)

Jaxon Fuder ('06)

Matthew Gard ('07)

Beckett Hamilton ('08)

Landon MacSwain ('07)

Jeff Niehaus ('07)

Grayden Peterson ('09)

Miller Robson ('09)

Nolan Schmidt ('08)

Owen Shadrick ('08)

Zane Torre ('08)

Chace Turchak ('10)

DEFENCE

Logan Alexis ('09)

Owen Archer ('10)

Jack Bousquet ('07)

Nikolas Ferry ('09)

Matus Lisy ('07)

Keith McInnis ('06)

Jake Missura ('08)

Graeme Pickering ('09)

Derek Thurston ('06)

Luke Vlooswyk ('07)

Nolan Wolitski ('10)

Nate Yellowaga ('08)

GOALTENDERS

Matthew Kondro ('07)

Peyton Shore ('08)

Chase Wutzke ('06)

Forward Noah Milford ('08) and defenceman Matej Mikes ('07) are unable to take part in pre-season play due to injury.

The Rebels begin the 2025-26 WHL Preseason this Friday, Sept. 5 when they visit the Calgary Hitmen (7 p.m. at Seven Chiefs Sportsplex) before hosting the Hitmen this Saturday, Sept. 6 at the Marchant Crane Centrium at 6 p.m. Next weekend, the Rebels host the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. and conclude preseason play by visiting the Edmonton Oil Kings on Sunday, Sept. 15 (4 p.m. Westlock Rotary Spirit Centre).







