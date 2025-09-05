Chiefs Announce 35-Man Roster Ahead of Pre-Season Opener this Weekend
Published on September 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have trimmed the training camp roster down to 35 players prior to their two pre-season games this weekend at the Everett Silvertips' Preseason Classic. 20 forwards, 12 defensemen and three goaltenders remain with the club. Click here to view the current roster.
The Chiefs are currently carrying the following players by birth year:
2005 - 1 (1 forward)
2006 - 11 (8 forwards, 2 defensemen, 1 goaltender)
2007 - 8 (4 forwards, 4 defensemen)
2008 - 9 (4 forwards, 3 defensemen, 2 goaltenders)
2009 - 5 (3 forwards, 2 defensemen)
2010 - 1 (1 defenseman)
The Chiefs' 28th-overall pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, defenseman Ryker Doka, is the only 2010-born prospect remaining with the team and is expected to make his pre-season debut with the Chiefs this weekend.
Full Pre-Season Roster
FORWARDS DEFENSEMEN GOALTENDERS
#8 Coco Armstrong #2 Nolan Saunderson* #30 Carter Esler
#10 Dane Pyatt* #3 Ryker Doka*^ #33 Alexander Watren*
#11 Cohen Harris #4 Bryson Roberts* #35 Linus Vieillard*
#12 Gavin Burcar* #5 Nathan Mayes
#13 Kaslo Ferner* #6 Kaden Allan
#16 Caden Zasada* #7 Owen Schoettler
#17 Brody Gillespie #15 Sullivan Humeniuk*
#19 Ossie McIntyre* #18 Will McIsaac
#21 Owen Martin #22 Harry Mattern*
#23 Tristen Buckley* #24 Adam Boatter*
#26 Chase Harrington #29 Caden Campion*
#27 Berkly Catton #47 Rhett Sather
#28 Assanali Sarkenov
#37 Cam Parr
#44 Ethan Hughes
#55 Sam Oremba
#74 Nolan Bisson*
#77 Elias Pul*
#94 Smyth Rebman
#96 Mathis Preston
*WHL Rookie
^2010 birth year
Pre-Season Schedule
A mix of seasoned veterans along with eager rookies will play a total of five pre-season games against three of the five other U.S. Division teams. Spokane will face the Seattle Thunderbirds this Friday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. before taking on the Portland Winterhawks Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Both games will take place at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wash. The Chiefs will host a single home pre-season game at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Thursday, September 11 at 4:00 p.m. The club will then wrap up the pre-season slate that weekend in Kennewick as they take on the Thunderbirds again on Friday, September 12 at 3:30 p.m. and the Tri-City Americans on Saturday, September 13 at 6:00 p.m. Both of those games are set to take place at the Americans' Toyota Arena.
Ticket Information
Tickets for the home pre-season game at Spokane Arena are available now! Purchase your tickets here, by calling (509) 535-PUCK, or by stopping by the Spokane Chiefs' Ticket Office Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
-
The Spokane Chiefs are a member of the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey league, the world's finest development league for junior hockey players. Since 1985 the Chiefs have been a pillar in the Spokane community, offering family-friendly entertainment and a winning tradition which includes: two Memorial Cup Championships in 1991 & 2008, two WHL Championships in 1991 & 2008 and four Western Conference Championships in 1991, 1996, 2000 & 2008. Over 60 alumni have gone on to play in the National Hockey League.
