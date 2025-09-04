Vees Drop Pre-Season Opener In Kelowna

Published on September 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees right wing Corban Almen (left) vs. the Kelowna Rockets

KELOWNA, B.C. - The Penticton Vees opened their WHL Pre-Season schedule with a 3-1 loss to the Kelowna Rockets, Wednesday night at Prospera Place.

Wednesday was the Vees first game action since their move to the WHL, as they faced their new Okanagan rivals for the first time. The Vees and Rockets will face each other eight times in the regular season.

After a scoreless first period, Cameron Norrie scored Penticton's only goal, early in the second, as the Vees jumped out to a 1-0 lead just 1:35 into the middle frame. Norrie's shot beat Rockets' starter Linden Sobocan up high and rattled off the back bar and out in blink of an eye.

Kelowna did respond with three unanswered goals for the eventual comeback win.

Kayden Longley tied the game late in the second, as he scored at 16:38. The point shot missed the net, but the puck kicked back out front, and Longley was there to stuff it in.

The Rockets scored the only two goals of the third period. Owen Folstrom scored what stood up to be the game-winner with less than four minutes left. Folstrom beat Jesse Sanche five-hole after cutting to the middle from the circle at 16:05.

Penticton did get a power play with three minutes left in regulation. They then pulled the goalie for the two-man advantage, but it didn't go according to plan. On the power play, the Vees turned the puck over at the Rockets blue line, and Dawson Gerwing skated it down into the empty net at 18:08.

Both Vees goalies had a solid outing. Marek Schlenker had a 14-save performance and had a clean sheet through one and half periods before giving way to Jesse Sanche. Sanche stopped 20 shots in the back half of the game.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 23

Rockets- 37

Scoring:

Vees- Cameron Norrie

Rockets- Kayden Longley, Owen Folstrom, Dawson Gerwing (EN)

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/2

Rockets 0/0

Goaltending:

Vees- Marek Schlenker 14/14 (31:21), Jesse Sanche 20/22 (27:39)

Rockets- Linden Sobocan 11/12 (33:12), Nathan Kam 11/11 (26:48)

Up Next: September 4 th, against the Vancouver Giants at the SOEC. Puck drop is 6:30 pm. Tickets are just $10 for adults and seniors. Children 12 and under are free, courtesy of Peters Brothers Construction.

