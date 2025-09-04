Rockets Continue Preseason with Weekend Home-and-Home Against Kamloops
Published on September 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets continue their preseason schedule this weekend with a pair of matchups against the Kamloops Blazers.
The Rockets opened their exhibition slate on Wednesday night with a 3-1 victory over the Penticton Vees at Prospera Place, powered by goals from Kayden Longley, Owen Folstrom, and Dawson Gerwing. Kelowna now shifts focus to a home-and-home set against their long-time BC Division rivals.
On Friday, September 5, the Rockets will travel to Kamloops to face the Blazers at the Sandman Centre with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. The series then shifts back to Kelowna on Saturday, September 6, when the Rockets will host Kamloops at Prospera Place at 6:05 p.m. This will be Kelowna's second and final home preseason game.
Tickets for Saturday's contest in Kelowna are available now through
selectyourtickets.com or the Select Your Tickets box office.
There will be no live streams for either matchup, but fans can stay connected with live in-game updates on X/Twitter (@Kelowna_Rockets).
The Rockets open their 30th Anniversary regular season on Friday, September 19 at Prospera Place when they host the Spokane Chiefs in their Home Opener.
Western Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2025
- Silvertips Sign Forward Nolan Caffey to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Everett Silvertips
- Reggie Newman & Seth Fryer Named to Winnipeg Jets Roster for 2025 Prospects Showdown - Victoria Royals
- Rockets Reassign Four Players - Kelowna Rockets
- Rockets Continue Preseason with Weekend Home-and-Home Against Kamloops - Kelowna Rockets
- Cougars Open 2025 Pre-Season on the Road in Hinton - Prince George Cougars
- Warriors Sign Fidelak to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Announce Roster for 2025 Pre-Season Fueled by Federation of Alberta Gas Co-Ops - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Acquire Hudson Darby from Portland in Exchange for Easton Dozark - Swift Current Broncos
- Portland Winterhawks Acquire Rights to Defenseman Easton Dozark - Portland Winterhawks
- Rebels Set 2025-26 Preseason Roster - Red Deer Rebels
- Vees Drop Pre-Season Opener In Kelowna - Penticton Vees
- Giants Goaltending Strong in Road Win over Blazers - Vancouver Giants
- Broncos Edge Pats in All-Rookie Pre-Season Opener - Swift Current Broncos
- Rockets Down Okanagan Rival in the Preseason Opener - Kelowna Rockets
- Schultz Scores, Pats Open Pre-Season with 2-1 Loss to Broncos - Regina Pats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.