Rockets Continue Preseason with Weekend Home-and-Home Against Kamloops

Published on September 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets continue their preseason schedule this weekend with a pair of matchups against the Kamloops Blazers.

The Rockets opened their exhibition slate on Wednesday night with a 3-1 victory over the Penticton Vees at Prospera Place, powered by goals from Kayden Longley, Owen Folstrom, and Dawson Gerwing. Kelowna now shifts focus to a home-and-home set against their long-time BC Division rivals.

On Friday, September 5, the Rockets will travel to Kamloops to face the Blazers at the Sandman Centre with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. The series then shifts back to Kelowna on Saturday, September 6, when the Rockets will host Kamloops at Prospera Place at 6:05 p.m. This will be Kelowna's second and final home preseason game.

Tickets for Saturday's contest in Kelowna are available now through

selectyourtickets.com or the Select Your Tickets box office.

There will be no live streams for either matchup, but fans can stay connected with live in-game updates on X/Twitter (@Kelowna_Rockets).

The Rockets open their 30th Anniversary regular season on Friday, September 19 at Prospera Place when they host the Spokane Chiefs in their Home Opener.







