Broncos Edge Pats in All-Rookie Pre-Season Opener

Published on September 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos kicked off their pre-season with a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Regina Pats in an all-rookie showdown Wednesday night at the InnovationPlex.

The Broncos got off to a quick start when Tanner Massey opened the scoring just 2:22 into the first period, finishing off a play from Jamie Kirwan and Cohenn Rotar to give Swift Current an early 1-0 lead.

In the second, Jayden Simpson added what would stand as the game-winning goal at 3:59, with assists going to Gavin Harrison and Nolan Pilsner. The Pats responded just over a minute later on the powerplay, as Maddox Schultz capitalized at 5:05, cutting the Broncos' lead to 2-1. Liam Pue and Jett Deschamps drew assists on the goal.

Despite a late push by Regina, including pulling their goalie for the extra attacker in the dying minutes, Swift Current held strong in the third period, sealing the one-goal victory.

Goaltending was the story of the night for the Broncos. Berney Weston turned aside 27 of 28 shots through the first half of the game, while Aiden Eskit was perfect in relief, stopping all 18 shots he faced. Regina outshot Swift Current 46-27, but the Broncos' netminders stood tall under pressure.

Head Coach Dean Da Silva praised the young roster's composure and compete level.

"I thought the rookies were real strong tonight, they got the nerves out early on. I thought they settled down and did what they were asked to do," Da Silva said postgame. "I thought our goaltending was absolutely outstanding. On that token, the goalies' rebound control was very, very good. But I thought our young D-men did a really good job of boxing out and letting the goalies see them and then a couple of times there were rebounds that were right in there and they were battling for those pucks, which is great to see."

The Broncos now look ahead to their next pre-season game, this Friday, September 5th against Moose Jaw, 7:00 p.m. at the Innovationplex.







