Rockets Reassign Four Players
Published on September 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have reassigned 4 players, the team announced Thursday following the Rockets 3-1 win over the Vees in the Preseason Opener. The team returned one forward, two defensemen, and one goaltender to their respective teams, reducing the roster to 33 players.
Forward
Joel Ngandu (2010)
Defensemen
Will Kelts (2010)
Remy Koch (2010)
Goaltender
Linden Sobocan (2009)
Nineteen forwards, eleven defensemen, and three goaltenders remain in camp, with the Rockets set to head on the road to Kamloops on Friday, September 5th, before returning home with their final home preseason contest on Saturday, September 6th, at 6:05 p.m. against the Kamloops Blazers at Prospera Place.
