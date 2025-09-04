Silvertips Sign Forward Nolan Caffey to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
Published on September 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have signed forward Nolan Caffey to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
"I'm so excited to be an Everett Silvertip," said Caffey. "It's an honor to join such a great organization. I can't wait to play in front of these fans and get to work with the boys."
Caffey, an '06-born Belmont, CA native, spent the 2024-25 season at Shattuck St. Mary's 18U Prep where he recorded 51 goals and 64 assists for 115 points in 87 total games played. He added nine points in six games at the USA Hockey 18U National Championship tournament.
He helped Shattuck St. Mary's 18U Prep to a PHC Championship in 2023-24, collecting 43 points in 71 games.
"Nolan came to training camp on a mission and impressed our staff right from the start," commented general manager Mike Fraser. "He's a tenacious and smart player who fits in with our style of play."
Caffey is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Western Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2025
- Silvertips Sign Forward Nolan Caffey to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Everett Silvertips
- Reggie Newman & Seth Fryer Named to Winnipeg Jets Roster for 2025 Prospects Showdown - Victoria Royals
- Rockets Reassign Four Players - Kelowna Rockets
- Rockets Continue Preseason with Weekend Home-and-Home Against Kamloops - Kelowna Rockets
- Cougars Open 2025 Pre-Season on the Road in Hinton - Prince George Cougars
- Warriors Sign Fidelak to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Announce Roster for 2025 Pre-Season Fueled by Federation of Alberta Gas Co-Ops - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Acquire Hudson Darby from Portland in Exchange for Easton Dozark - Swift Current Broncos
- Portland Winterhawks Acquire Rights to Defenseman Easton Dozark - Portland Winterhawks
- Rebels Set 2025-26 Preseason Roster - Red Deer Rebels
- Vees Drop Pre-Season Opener In Kelowna - Penticton Vees
- Giants Goaltending Strong in Road Win over Blazers - Vancouver Giants
- Broncos Edge Pats in All-Rookie Pre-Season Opener - Swift Current Broncos
- Rockets Down Okanagan Rival in the Preseason Opener - Kelowna Rockets
- Schultz Scores, Pats Open Pre-Season with 2-1 Loss to Broncos - Regina Pats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Everett Silvertips Stories
- Silvertips Sign Forward Nolan Caffey to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Silvertips Take Preseason "Rookie Game" 8-0 in Seattle
- Silvertips Sign Elias Papadatos to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Henry Augenstein Hired as Equipment Manager
- Silvertips Set 2025 Training Camp Rosters