Silvertips Sign Forward Nolan Caffey to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on September 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have signed forward Nolan Caffey to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"I'm so excited to be an Everett Silvertip," said Caffey. "It's an honor to join such a great organization. I can't wait to play in front of these fans and get to work with the boys."

Caffey, an '06-born Belmont, CA native, spent the 2024-25 season at Shattuck St. Mary's 18U Prep where he recorded 51 goals and 64 assists for 115 points in 87 total games played. He added nine points in six games at the USA Hockey 18U National Championship tournament.

He helped Shattuck St. Mary's 18U Prep to a PHC Championship in 2023-24, collecting 43 points in 71 games.

"Nolan came to training camp on a mission and impressed our staff right from the start," commented general manager Mike Fraser. "He's a tenacious and smart player who fits in with our style of play."

Caffey is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.







