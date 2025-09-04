Rockets Down Okanagan Rival in the Preseason Opener

Published on September 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets opened their preseason with a 3-1 victory over the Penticton Vees on Wednesday night at Prospera Place.

The Rockets got goals from Kayden Longley, Owen Folstrom, and Dawson Gerwing in the win, while the Vees lone tally came from Cameron Norrie early in the second period.

GAME SUMMARY

Penticton opened the scoring at 1:35 of the second period when Cameron Norrie tucked home his first of the preseason. The Rockets responded later in the frame as Kayden Longley evened the score with a backhand from the outside slot that trickled its way past the Vees goaltender at 16:38.

In the third, Owen Folstrom put Kelowna ahead for good at 16:05, battling in tight and willing the puck across the line to make it 2-1. With Penticton pressing late on the power play and their goaltender pulled, Dawson Gerwing outmuscled a defender on the penalty kill and buried an empty-net marker at 18:08 to seal the victory.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots were 37-23 for the Rockets

Penticton went 0/2 on the power play, while Kelowna didn't have a power play opportunity

Nathan Kam & Linden Sobocan split the net, stopping 22 of 23 shots

UP NEXT

The Rockets will head on the road to Kamloops on Friday, September 5th, before returning home with their final home preseason contest on Saturday, September 6th, at 6:05 p.m. against the Kamloops Blazers at Prospera Place.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.