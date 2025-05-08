Oil Kings Select Kaebel and Nash in U.S. Priority Draft
May 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings drafted two players in the U.S. Priority Draft on Thursday morning.
With the third overall selection, the Oil Kings took forward Ezekiel Kaebel from the Dallas Stars Elite 14U program.
Out of Lewisville, Texas, Kaebel played 63 games with the Stars program, scoring 61 goals and adding 58 assists for 119 points. He also had seven points in five playoff games and had seven points in four games at the US 14U Nationals tournament.
Then in the second round of the draft, 44th overall, the Oil Kings selected goaltender Carter Nash, a product of Hermantown, Minnesota from the MN Voyageurs 14U AAA program. In 9 regular season games with the Voyageurs, Nash was 5-4-0 with a 2.80 goals against average and a .918 save percentage with one shutout. He went on to record a 3-1-0 record in four playoff games with a 3.10 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.
The Oil Kings now turn their attention to the remainder of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.
