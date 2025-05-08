2025 U.S. Priority Draft, WHL Prospects Draft Recap
May 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane hockey staff selected the next class of future Chiefs Thursday in the U.S. Priority Draft and WHL Prospects Draft, including a total of six forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender.
The day kicked off with the U.S. Priority Draft, where the Chiefs selected F Parker Colmer 17th overall out of Shattuck-St. Mary's and G Brody Johnson 31st overall out of Shakopee.
Spokane had two picks within the top 100 selections in the WHL Prospects Draft: D Ryker Doka at 28th overall and F Brody Sunderland at 75th overall.
D Sean Murphy, F Joshua Frazer, F Braeden Eull, F Cyrus Gurski, F Brody Ruprecht and D Nikolai Zhukov rounded out the rest of Spokane's selections.
In total, the Chiefs made 10 picks in the draft, including four from Minnesota, two from Alberta, two from British Columbia and one from Saskatchewan.
Players selected in this year's WHL Draft are first eligible to join the Chiefs as full-time players during the 2026-27 season and can play up to 10 games as Affiliate Players in 2025-26.
Pick-By-Pick Recap
U.S. Priority Draft 1st Round (17th Overall)
Parker Colmer
Left Wing - 5'9 ¬Â³ - 140 lbs
Hometown: Olathe, KS
2024-25 Stats (Shattuck-St.Mary's Sabres 14U): 57 goals and 65 assists for 122 total points in 59 regular season games
Scouting Report: "Parker is a highly-talented offensive player with an elite scoring touch and high-end vision and passing ability. He is a powerful skater who projects to play a top line role at the WHL level."
U.S. Priority Draft 2nd Round (31st Overall)
Brody Johnson
Goaltender - 5'9 ¬Â³ - 137 lbs
Hometown: Waconia, MN
2024-25 Stats (Shakopee Sabers 14U AAA): 2.48 GAA and .916 SV% in 33 regular season games with two shutouts
Scouting Report: "Brody is the most athletic and explosive goaltender we had the privilege of seeing this season. His reflexes and compete level are elite. He plays with a high level of confidence and has a presence to him."
WHL Prospects Draft 2nd Round (28th Overall)
Ryker Doka
Defenseman - 5'6.5 ¬Â³ - 134 lbs
Hometown: Regina, SK
2024-25 Stats (Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep): 14 goals and 20 assists in 21 regular season games; 1 goal and 5 assists in 5 playoff games
Scouting Report: "Ryker is a dynamically-talented offensive defenseman with a high level of skill and creativity. He is a proven winner who elevates his game in big moments."
WHL Prospects Draft 4th Round (75th Overall)
Brody Sunderland
Center - 6'1.5 ¬Â³ - 145 lbs
Hometown: St. Albert, AB
2024-25 Stats (St. Albert Sabres): 18 goals and 19 assists for 37 total points in 34 regular season games; 3 assists in 4 playoff games
Scouting Report: "Brody is a smooth-skating center who plays a heavy, 200-foot game. He's a player we watched improve all season and he can create in the tough areas of the ice."
WHL Prospects Draft 5th Round (110th Overall)
Sean Murphy
Defenseman - 5'6 ¬Â³ - 110 lbs
Hometown: North Vancouver, BC
2024-25 Stats (North Shore Warriors U15 Prep): 3 goals and 24 assists for 27 total points in 35 regular season games; 2 goals in 4 playoff games
Scouting Report: "Sean is a high-end skater with tremendous energy and pace to his game. He sees and thinks the game at a high level. He makes plays offensively and is highly competitive defensively. We are very excited for his game to continue growing as a part of the Chiefs organization."
WHL Prospects Draft 6th Round (135th Overall)
Joshua Frazer
Right Wing - 5'9" - 140 lbs
Hometown: Lloydminster, AB
2024-25 Stats (OHA Edmonton U15 Prep): 17 goals and 21 assists for 38 total points in 35 regular season games; 4 goals and 1 assist in 3 playoff games
Scouting Report: "Josh is a fast-pace and high-energy forward who was a very valuable player for his team this season. He plays a competitive and detailed 200-foot game and can create offensively with time and space."
WHL Prospects Draft 7th Round (145th Overall)
Braeden Eull
Center - 5'9" - 145 lbs
Hometown: Maple Grove, MN
2024-25 Stats (Minnesota Walleye 14U): 13 goals and 5 assists for 18 total points in 18 regular season games
Scouting Report: "Braeden is a powerful skater who combines a hard-nosed game with finesse and playmaking ability. He's a versatile player who can play a variety of roles."
WHL Prospects Draft 7th Round (154th Overall)
Cyrus Gurski
Right Wing - 5'6 ¬Â³ - 153 lbs
Hometown: Kamloops, BC
2024-25 Stats (Thompson Blazers U15 AAA): 40 goals and 26 assists for 66 total points in 27 regular season games; 7 goals and 4 assists in 7 playoff games
Scouting Report: "Cyrus is a dynamic goal scorer who brings a high level of skill in both his hands and feet. He shows good acceleration and speed and has a knack for being able to pick small openings to expose with his shot."
WHL Prospects Draft 7th Round (158th Overall)
Brody Ruprecht
Right Wing - 5'9 ¬Â³ - 160 lbs
Hometown: Prior Lake, MN
2024-25 Stats (Minnesota Lakers/Cretin-Derham Hall): 18 goals and 20 assists for 38 total points in 44 regular season games
Scouting Report: "Brody is a courageous player who thrives at the netfront and is one of the hardest-working players both on and off the ice in his draft class. He has good skill and makes smart plays with the puck."
WHL Prospects Draft 8th Round (180th Overall)
Nikolai Zhukov
Defenseman - 5'11" - 165 lbs
Hometown: Hermantown, MN
2024-25 Stats (Minnesota Voyageurs 14U): 1 goal and 3 assists in 17 regular season games
Scouting Report: "Niko is a mobile, defensive defenseman who brings a calming presence to his team's back end. His ability to control gaps and shut down his opponents really excites us."
