Everett Silvertips 2025 WHL Draft Recap
May 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The newest crop of 2010-born Everett Silvertips have been picked up via the 2025 WHL Draft and U.S. Priority Draft!
WHL Draft
Rd. 1, 5 ovr: F Reid Nicol, Brandon Wheat Kings U18 AAA
6'2 ¬Â³, 183 lbs - Brandon, MB
'24-25 Stats: 35/23/58, 4 PIM in 48 games
Notes: '23-24 WAAA U15 Champ, Second-Team All-Star
Rd. 2, 31 ovr: F Owen Murray, Winnipeg Bruins U15 AAA Gold
5'8 ¬Â³, 158 lbs - Winnipeg, MB
'24-25 Stats: 44/64/108, 14 PIM in 32 games
Notes: '24-25 WAAA U15 Champ, 29 points in 12 playoff games
Rd. 3, 51 ovr: D Elias Papadatos, Burnaby Winter Club U15 Prep
6'0 ¬Â³, 180 lbs - Langley, B.C.
'24-25 Stats: 10/19/29, 58 PIM in 35 games
Rd. 3, 69 ovr: D Cole Krebs, Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep
5'9 ¬Â³, 140 lbs - Grand Prairie, AB
'24-25 Stats: 4/33/37, 22 PIM in 31 games
Notes: 2024-25 John Reid Memorial Tournament Champion. One assist in 5 games at 2025 Alberta Cup.
U.S. Priority Draft
Rd. 1, 19 ovr: F Henry Meier, Shattuck St. Mary's U14 AAA
5'10", 161 lbs - Woodbury, MN
'24-25 Stats: 33/27/60, 80 PIM in 58 games
Rd. 2, 29 ovr: D Drayden Demas, Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 14U
5'11", 141 lbs - Scottsdale, AZ
'24-25 Stats: 0/3/3, 4 PIM in 4 games
