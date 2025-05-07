Silvertips Trade Jesse Sanche to Penticton for 31st-Overall Pick

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have acquired the 31st-overall pick in the 2025 WHL Draft from the Penticton Vees in exchange for goaltender Jesse Sanche.

Sanche, an '06-born Kelowna, B.C. native, posted a 23-9-2 record with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage in the 2024-25 season. He recorded two shutouts and earned two wins in three starts in the WHL Playoffs.

"Jesse was a tremendous Silvertip and helped bring stability and depth to our goaltending," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "We thank him for his contributions. He will have a tremendous opportunity in Penticton and we wish him all the best with the Vees."

The second-round pick acquired by the Silvertips comes by way of the Seattle Thunderbirds, traded to the Saskatoon Blades and later Penticton.

