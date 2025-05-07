Giants Select Local Goal Scorer & Two-Way D-Man in First Round of WHL Prospects Draft

Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants made two selections in the first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft on Wednesday, taking forward Louis-Oscar Holowaychuk from St. George's School U15 Prep with the sixth overall pick and defenceman Crosby Mateychuk from the Eastman Selects U15 AAA with the 13th overall pick.

Holowaychuk is a massive goal scorer. He was named the CSSHL U15 Prep MVP after scoring 50 goals in 34 games this past season, which was 15 more goals than any other skater in the U15 Prep division. His 83 points also ranked first and was named a first-team all-star not just in the CSSHL, but also at the John Reid Memorial tournament.

"His compete level is second to none. He wants the puck. He's a player that's willing to go to the dirty areas to get the puck," Giants Head Scout Terry Bonner said. "He knows how to score goals. He reminds me a lot of the way that Logan Stankoven played. I think at the end of the day, he wants to really be a good hockey player and he's willing to do it. Size is not an issue with me because he plays a lot bigger than he is. He's very talented and has a high hockey IQ."

Mateychuk is the younger brother of Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman and former Moose Jaw Warriors captain Denton Mateychuk, and he already has the physical tools to excel, listed at 6-feet and 185 lbs.

The left-shot blueliner scored over a goal-per-game in the Manitoba U15 AAA League, with 32 goals and 71 points in 31 games for the Eastman Selects. He tallied 28 points in his final 10 games of the regular season (11G-17A). He was also named a second-team all-star in the Manitoba U15 AAA League.

"Crosby is a heck of a hockey player. He's an elite skater, he's big and strong, he controls the game when he's out there," Giants Director of Player Personnel Greg Batters said. "One of the things I liked about him is the bigger the game, the better he plays. He plays a measured type of game. He's a leader. I can't say enough good things about him. Great family. Great pedigree."

The 2025 WHL Prospects draft continues to take place online on Thursday. Prior to round 2, the Giants will make two picks in the U.S. Priority Draft, starting at 8 a.m. PT.

All draft results are available or at Vancouvergiants.com. All picks will also be announced on the Giants social media channels.

