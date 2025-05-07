Broncos Acquire 2027 1st Round Pick in Trade with Penticton, Vees Make Their Selection for the WHL Expansion Draft
May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos made a move ahead of the 1st Round of the WHL Prospects Draft with the Penticton Vees Wednesday afternoon.
The Broncos acquired a 4th round pick in the 2025 Prospects Draft, a 2026 2nd round pick, Penticton's 1st round pick in 2027, a 5th round pick in 2028 and a conditional 8th round pick in 2028 in exchange for 2005 born forward Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) & the rights to 2009 born Brooks DeMars.
The conditional pick in 2028 for the Broncos will turn into a first round pick in 2028 if DeMars reports to Penticton.
In the trade the Broncos do say good-bye to the future 20 year old forward in Birnie. Brady was drafted by Swift Current in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, in the 1st Round, 21st overall. During the 2024-25 season Birnie scored 65 points in 61 games played (26 goals, 39 assists). In his Broncos career, Birnie played in 267 games, accumulating 169 points (72 goals & 97 assists). Birnie was the first Bronco to commit to a NCAA Division I school as he's committed to Bemidji State University.
"We would like to thank Brady Birnie for his years here as a Bronco," General Manager Chad Leslie says. "He has been with the organization since he was 15 in the Hub in Regina and will be missed, We wish him all the best moving forward."
The trade coincided with Penticton's pick in the WHL Expansion Draft, where the Vees selected 2005 born defenceman Nolan Stevenson (Shaunavon, SK) and will join their team in the 2025-26 season. Stevenson was a 4th round pick of the Broncos in the 2020 Prospects Draft, going #67 overall. Stevenson is playing with Penticton currently in the BCHL post-season.
"I'm happy for Nolan to be able to finish out his career in Penticton," General Manager Chad Leslie says. "He's had a great year this year, taken a big step in his development and we wish him well moving forward."
The First Round of the WHL Prospects Draft goes later Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 5 PM ST and can be streamed live and free on Victory+.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2025
- Broncos Draft Cohenn Rotar in Round One of the WHL Prospects Draft - Swift Current Broncos
- Pats Make Trio of Selections in First Round of 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Regina Pats
- Warriors Trade Two Players, Draft Pick to the Victoria Royals - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Royals Acquire Max Finley, Ryder Ellis, and a 2025 Fourth Round Pick in Exchange for Mathieu Lajoie and Two Draft Picks - Victoria Royals
- Rockets Make Splash With Trio Of Trades And First-Round Selection Of Will Kelts - Kelowna Rockets
- Western Hockey League Completes First Round of 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - WHL
- Warriors Select Lanigan's Elke 18th Overall - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Giants Select Local Goal Scorer & Two-Way D-Man in First Round of WHL Prospects Draft - Vancouver Giants
- T-Birds Recap, 2025 Expansion Draft and WHL 1st Round Prospects Draft - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Victoria Royals Select Roan Greschuk 19th Overall in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Victoria Royals
- Cougars Select Cohen Baker 17th Overall in WHL Prospects Draft - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Add Wouters and Kokkoris in Round One of WHL Prospects Draft - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Wenatchee Wild Select Northern Alberta Xtreme Forward Kalen Miles 10th Overall in WHL Prospects Draft - Wenatchee Wild
- Wheat Kings Acquire Mistelbacher and Burzynski from Swift - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Broncos Acquire 2025 1st Round Pick in Draft Day Deal with Wheat Kings - Swift Current Broncos
- Rebels Select Defenceman Nolan Wolitski with First Pick at 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Red Deer Rebels
- Americans select forward Ben Oliverio ninth overall in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Tri-City Americans
- Silvertips Select Forward Reid Nicol with Fifth-Overall WHL Draft Pick - Everett Silvertips
- Pats Acquire Third Overall Pick from Kelowna, Select Liam Pue - Regina Pats
- Winterhawks Cap off Season with Improbable Playoff Run - Portland Winterhawks
- Pats Select Regina's Maddox Schultz with First Overall Pick - Regina Pats
- Hitmen Acquire Ben MacBeath and Three Draft Picks in Exchange for Carson Wetsch - Calgary Hitmen
- Blades Fill Gap in Picks Through Deal with Vees - Saskatoon Blades
- Rockets Acquire Sharks Prospect Carson Wetsch From Hitmen - Kelowna Rockets
- Royals Sign Henry Peterson to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Victoria Royals
- Winterhawks Postseason Success - Portland Winterhawks
- Hitmen Trade Valliant and LaPlante to Penticton Vees - Calgary Hitmen
- Broncos Acquire 2027 1st Round Pick in Trade with Penticton, Vees Make Their Selection for the WHL Expansion Draft - Swift Current Broncos
- Marek Schlenker Selected by Penticton Vees in 2025 WHL Expansion Draft - Portland Winterhawks
- Silvertips Trade Jesse Sanche to Penticton for 31st-Overall Pick - Everett Silvertips
- Norrie Selected in Expansion Draft - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Rockets Trade Draft Pick to Vees in Lieu of Player in WHL Expansion Draft - Kelowna Rockets
- Kaenan Smith Selected by Penticton Vees in WHL Expansion Draft - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blades Acquire First Pick of the Second Round in Deal with Vees - Saskatoon Blades
- Giants Don't Lose a Player in Expansion Draft - Vancouver Giants
- Penticton Vees Acquire 22 Players in 2025 WHL Expansion Draft Proceedings - WHL
- Daneault Named CJHL Rookie of the Year - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Swift Current Broncos to Select Three Times at the 2025 CHL Import Draft - Swift Current Broncos
- Gavin McKenna Wins Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year for 2024-25 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Tigers Alternate Captain McKenna Wins Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year for 2024-25 - WHL
- Kelowna Rockets 2025 Draft Preview - Kelowna Rockets
- Moose Jaw Warriors to Select First at 2025 CHL Import Draft - WHL
- Blades Enter 2025 WHL Prospects Draft with 22nd Overall Pick - Saskatoon Blades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Swift Current Broncos Stories
- Broncos Draft Cohenn Rotar in Round One of the WHL Prospects Draft
- Broncos Acquire 2025 1st Round Pick in Draft Day Deal with Wheat Kings
- Broncos Acquire 2027 1st Round Pick in Trade with Penticton, Vees Make Their Selection for the WHL Expansion Draft
- Swift Current Broncos to Select Three Times at the 2025 CHL Import Draft
- Road to the WHL Draft: 2024