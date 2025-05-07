Broncos Acquire 2027 1st Round Pick in Trade with Penticton, Vees Make Their Selection for the WHL Expansion Draft

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos made a move ahead of the 1st Round of the WHL Prospects Draft with the Penticton Vees Wednesday afternoon.

The Broncos acquired a 4th round pick in the 2025 Prospects Draft, a 2026 2nd round pick, Penticton's 1st round pick in 2027, a 5th round pick in 2028 and a conditional 8th round pick in 2028 in exchange for 2005 born forward Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) & the rights to 2009 born Brooks DeMars.

The conditional pick in 2028 for the Broncos will turn into a first round pick in 2028 if DeMars reports to Penticton.

In the trade the Broncos do say good-bye to the future 20 year old forward in Birnie. Brady was drafted by Swift Current in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, in the 1st Round, 21st overall. During the 2024-25 season Birnie scored 65 points in 61 games played (26 goals, 39 assists). In his Broncos career, Birnie played in 267 games, accumulating 169 points (72 goals & 97 assists). Birnie was the first Bronco to commit to a NCAA Division I school as he's committed to Bemidji State University.

"We would like to thank Brady Birnie for his years here as a Bronco," General Manager Chad Leslie says. "He has been with the organization since he was 15 in the Hub in Regina and will be missed, We wish him all the best moving forward."

The trade coincided with Penticton's pick in the WHL Expansion Draft, where the Vees selected 2005 born defenceman Nolan Stevenson (Shaunavon, SK) and will join their team in the 2025-26 season. Stevenson was a 4th round pick of the Broncos in the 2020 Prospects Draft, going #67 overall. Stevenson is playing with Penticton currently in the BCHL post-season.

"I'm happy for Nolan to be able to finish out his career in Penticton," General Manager Chad Leslie says. "He's had a great year this year, taken a big step in his development and we wish him well moving forward."

The First Round of the WHL Prospects Draft goes later Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 5 PM ST and can be streamed live and free on Victory+.

