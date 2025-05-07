Kaenan Smith Selected by Penticton Vees in WHL Expansion Draft

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The newest member of the WHL, the Penticton Vees have announced their selections as part of the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft.

From the Edmonton Oil Kings list, the Vees selected 2008-born goalie Kaenan Smith. Smith, out of Duluth, Minnesota, U.S.A, played most of this season with the Sioux Falls Power 16U AAA program. In 22 games, he was 15-5-1 with a 3.43 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

Smith also played games this season with the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL, and the USNTDP Juniors, as well as the U.S. U17 National Team. He also represented the United States at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The Oil Kings would like to wish Kaenan all the best with the Vees.

