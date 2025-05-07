Cougars Select Cohen Baker 17th Overall in WHL Prospects Draft

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are proud to announce the selection of forward Cohen Baker from the Burnaby Winter Club U15 program with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Baker, 15, had an outstanding season with BWC, registering 34 goals and 30 assists for 64 points in just 33 games, along with 80 penalty minutes, showcasing both his offensive production and competitive edge.

"We are absolutely thrilled to add Cohen to our organization," said Bob Simmonds, Director of Scouting. "He's a player who probably competes harder than anyone in this draft class. He's involved in every play, he's dynamic, skilled, and he produces offensively. Cohen brings an impressive combination of grit and talent - he's a terrific addition."

Baker is equally excited to join the Cougars and begin the next chapter of his hockey journey. "I'm very excited for this opportunity- I couldn't be happier to become a Prince George Cougar," said Baker. "They've got a great group of players and prospects, and I can't wait to get started. I'm a hard-working player who likes to make plays and set up my teammates. I'm a pass-first guy, but I can score too, and I bring a lot of intensity. Hopefully the fans in PG will appreciate my style of play."

The Cougars will continue building their prospect pool tomorrow with the U.S. Priority Draft, followed by Rounds 2-12 of the WHL Prospects Draft.

