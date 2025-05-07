Cougars Select Cohen Baker 17th Overall in WHL Prospects Draft
May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are proud to announce the selection of forward Cohen Baker from the Burnaby Winter Club U15 program with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.
Baker, 15, had an outstanding season with BWC, registering 34 goals and 30 assists for 64 points in just 33 games, along with 80 penalty minutes, showcasing both his offensive production and competitive edge.
"We are absolutely thrilled to add Cohen to our organization," said Bob Simmonds, Director of Scouting. "He's a player who probably competes harder than anyone in this draft class. He's involved in every play, he's dynamic, skilled, and he produces offensively. Cohen brings an impressive combination of grit and talent - he's a terrific addition."
Baker is equally excited to join the Cougars and begin the next chapter of his hockey journey. "I'm very excited for this opportunity- I couldn't be happier to become a Prince George Cougar," said Baker. "They've got a great group of players and prospects, and I can't wait to get started. I'm a hard-working player who likes to make plays and set up my teammates. I'm a pass-first guy, but I can score too, and I bring a lot of intensity. Hopefully the fans in PG will appreciate my style of play."
The Cougars will continue building their prospect pool tomorrow with the U.S. Priority Draft, followed by Rounds 2-12 of the WHL Prospects Draft.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2025
- Broncos Draft Cohenn Rotar in Round One of the WHL Prospects Draft - Swift Current Broncos
- Pats Make Trio of Selections in First Round of 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Regina Pats
- Warriors Trade Two Players, Draft Pick to the Victoria Royals - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Royals Acquire Max Finley, Ryder Ellis, and a 2025 Fourth Round Pick in Exchange for Mathieu Lajoie and Two Draft Picks - Victoria Royals
- Rockets Make Splash With Trio Of Trades And First-Round Selection Of Will Kelts - Kelowna Rockets
- Western Hockey League Completes First Round of 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - WHL
- Warriors Select Lanigan's Elke 18th Overall - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Giants Select Local Goal Scorer & Two-Way D-Man in First Round of WHL Prospects Draft - Vancouver Giants
- T-Birds Recap, 2025 Expansion Draft and WHL 1st Round Prospects Draft - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Victoria Royals Select Roan Greschuk 19th Overall in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Victoria Royals
- Cougars Select Cohen Baker 17th Overall in WHL Prospects Draft - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Add Wouters and Kokkoris in Round One of WHL Prospects Draft - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Wenatchee Wild Select Northern Alberta Xtreme Forward Kalen Miles 10th Overall in WHL Prospects Draft - Wenatchee Wild
- Wheat Kings Acquire Mistelbacher and Burzynski from Swift - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Broncos Acquire 2025 1st Round Pick in Draft Day Deal with Wheat Kings - Swift Current Broncos
- Rebels Select Defenceman Nolan Wolitski with First Pick at 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Red Deer Rebels
- Americans select forward Ben Oliverio ninth overall in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Tri-City Americans
- Silvertips Select Forward Reid Nicol with Fifth-Overall WHL Draft Pick - Everett Silvertips
- Pats Acquire Third Overall Pick from Kelowna, Select Liam Pue - Regina Pats
- Winterhawks Cap off Season with Improbable Playoff Run - Portland Winterhawks
- Pats Select Regina's Maddox Schultz with First Overall Pick - Regina Pats
- Hitmen Acquire Ben MacBeath and Three Draft Picks in Exchange for Carson Wetsch - Calgary Hitmen
- Blades Fill Gap in Picks Through Deal with Vees - Saskatoon Blades
- Rockets Acquire Sharks Prospect Carson Wetsch From Hitmen - Kelowna Rockets
- Royals Sign Henry Peterson to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Victoria Royals
- Winterhawks Postseason Success - Portland Winterhawks
- Hitmen Trade Valliant and LaPlante to Penticton Vees - Calgary Hitmen
- Broncos Acquire 2027 1st Round Pick in Trade with Penticton, Vees Make Their Selection for the WHL Expansion Draft - Swift Current Broncos
- Marek Schlenker Selected by Penticton Vees in 2025 WHL Expansion Draft - Portland Winterhawks
- Silvertips Trade Jesse Sanche to Penticton for 31st-Overall Pick - Everett Silvertips
- Norrie Selected in Expansion Draft - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Rockets Trade Draft Pick to Vees in Lieu of Player in WHL Expansion Draft - Kelowna Rockets
- Kaenan Smith Selected by Penticton Vees in WHL Expansion Draft - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blades Acquire First Pick of the Second Round in Deal with Vees - Saskatoon Blades
- Giants Don't Lose a Player in Expansion Draft - Vancouver Giants
- Penticton Vees Acquire 22 Players in 2025 WHL Expansion Draft Proceedings - WHL
- Daneault Named CJHL Rookie of the Year - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Swift Current Broncos to Select Three Times at the 2025 CHL Import Draft - Swift Current Broncos
- Gavin McKenna Wins Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year for 2024-25 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Tigers Alternate Captain McKenna Wins Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year for 2024-25 - WHL
- Kelowna Rockets 2025 Draft Preview - Kelowna Rockets
- Moose Jaw Warriors to Select First at 2025 CHL Import Draft - WHL
- Blades Enter 2025 WHL Prospects Draft with 22nd Overall Pick - Saskatoon Blades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Prince George Cougars Stories
- Cougars Select Cohen Baker 17th Overall in WHL Prospects Draft
- 2025 Prince George Cougars WHL Prospects Draft Preview
- 2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Dan Hamhuis Award (Most Valuable Players): Josh Ravensbergen
- Cougars Past and Present Set for 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs
- 2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Eric Brewer Award (Defenceman of the Year): Viliam Kmec