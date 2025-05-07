Silvertips Select Forward Reid Nicol with Fifth-Overall WHL Draft Pick

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have selected forward Reid Nicol with the fifth-overall pick in the 2025 WHL Draft.

Nicol, a Brandon, MB native, notched 35 goals and 23 assists for 58 points in 48 games played with the Brandon Wheat Kings U18 AAA last season with an additional eight goals and six assists in nine playoff games. The 6-foot-2, 183-pound forward earned a WAAA U15 Championship with the Wheat Kings U15 AAA in 2023-24, posting 36 goals and 44 assists in 32 regular season games with 24 points in 11 playoff games. He was named a second-team All-Star for his efforts that season.

"Reid fits our mold," commented Director of Scouting Brooks Christensen. "We've really liked our conversations with him and his family. Any time you can get a big center with his skillset, it's an asset to the team. We're very excited to move forward with Reid and his family in the organization."

The remaining rounds of the WHL Draft will be broadcast on Victory+ tomorrow beginning at 8 a.m.

