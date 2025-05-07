Pats Make Trio of Selections in First Round of 2025 WHL Prospects Draft

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club made a trio of selections on the first round of Wednesday's 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Pats opened the evening with the first overall pick, selecting Maddox Schultz from the Regina Pat Canadians. Then, Pats GM Alan Millar made a blockbuster trade, acquiring the third overall pick in 2025 from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for the 26th overall pick in 2025, a first-round pick in 2026, and a first-round pick in 2027.

With the third overall pick, the Pats selected Liam Pue from the Langley Hockey Academy. With the 23rd overall selection, the Pats picked Logan Henry from Burnaby Winter Club's U15 Prep program.

Schultz, 15, had a monumental season as an underager with the Regina Pat Canadians in 2024-25, helping the C's capture their first Telus Cup Championship since 1999. The Regina, Sask. product was named the Telus Cup MVP, leading the tournament in goals (9), assists (11) and points (20) in just seven games. Schultz scored the overtime winner to capture the C's fifth National U18 Championship. His 20 points in the tournament were the second most by an underager all-time behind Sidney Crosby's 24 points in 2002.

The 5-foot-10, 165 lb. left-shot forward tallied 93 points (43G-50A) in 44 games with the Pat Canadians this past season, leading the Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League in goals, assists and points where the 2010-born forward was named Player and Rookie of the Year.

After a stellar season at the U15 level, Schultz earned an exemption to play at the U18 level with the Pat Canadians this season despite still being eligible for U15. Since he was permitted to play up an age group this season, Schultz is automatically eligible to play 34 games with the Pats in 2025-26 while continuing to play at the U18 level with the Pat Canadians.

Pue, 15, tallied 50 points (30G-20A) in 29 games as an underager with the Langley Hockey Academy U18, leading the JPHL in goals. The Langley, B.C., product played for Langley Hockey Academy's U15 program in 2023-24, leading the league in goals (40), assists (64) and points (104) in just 31 games. Like Schultz, the 6-foot-1, 154 lb. right-shot forward is eligible to play 34 games with the Pats next season after playing U18 hockey as an underager.

Henry, 14, recorded 51 points (32G-19A) in 31 games with the Burnaby Winter Club's U15 Prep program. The Prince George, B.C., picked up 10 points (4G-6A) in five games at the John Reid Memorial tournament. The 5-foot-10, 172 lb. left-shot forward also totaled 30 points (14G-16A) in 27 games with BWC in 2023-24.

The 2025 U.S. Priority Draft and the remainder of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft will take place tomorrow.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.