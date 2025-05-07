Rockets Acquire Sharks Prospect Carson Wetsch From Hitmen

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Forward Carson Wetsch with the Calgary Hitmen

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club) Forward Carson Wetsch with the Calgary Hitmen(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club)

The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have acquired 2006-born forward Carson Wetsch and a conditional second-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft in exchange for 2008-born defenceman Ben MacBeath, a first-round pick in 2027, as well as a second and fourth round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Adding a player like Carson to our team is huge," said Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton.

"He is a big winger who can skate, score, and has a physical presence. He has outstanding leadership qualities which will help us build towards the Memorial Cup next season. The Kelowna Rockets are happy to welcome Carson, to the club and we look forward to seeing him in the fall."

Wetsch, who was drafted in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks, has spent parts of the last three seasons with the Hitmen. In 68 games this season, he had 33 goals and 52 points. He also added five goals and six points in 11 playoff games. Wetsch served as Calgary's captain this past season.

Over his WHL career in Calgary, the recently turned 19-year-old has suited up in 181 regular season games, posting 68 goals and 124 points. He has added six goals and seven points in 16 playoff games. Wetsch was selected by the Hitmen in the first round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft at 12th overall.

MacBeath was selected by the Rockets in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft in the seventh round with the 136th pick.

Images from this story



Forward Carson Wetsch with the Calgary Hitmen

(Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.