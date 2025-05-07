Western Hockey League Completes First Round of 2025 WHL Prospects Draft

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League completed the first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft this evening.

With the first-overall pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, the Regina Pats selected forward Maddox Schultz (Regina, Sask. / Regina AAA Pat Canadians).

The Edmonton Oil Kings used the second-overall selection to choose defenceman Holden Wouters (Vancouver, B.C. / St. George's U15 Prep).

The Regina Pats made a splash, trading to acquire the third-overall selection from the Kelowna Rockets to select forward Liam Pue (Langley, B.C. / Langley Hockey Academy U18).

Of the 23 players selected, there were 13 forwards and 10 defencemen chosen. Of those, 10 came from Alberta, seven came from British Columbia, four from Manitoba, and two from Saskatchewan.

A total of 11 from Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) teams were selected in the first round.

Players eligible for the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft are 2010-born players, who reside in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

The 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will commence Thursday at 9 a.m. MT, with the second round of the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft to follow.

2025 WHL Prospects Draft - First Round

#1 - Regina Pats

Name: Maddox Schultz Position: Forward Hometown: Regina, Sask.

Team: Regina AAA Pat Canadians Stats: 44GP - 43G-50A-93 points

#2 - Edmonton Oil Kings (via Moose Jaw)

Name: Holden Wouters Position: Defence Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

Team: St. George's U15 Prep Stats: 29GP - 12G-29A-41 points

#3 - Regina Pats (via Kelowna)

Name: Liam Pue Position: Forward Hometown: Langley, B.C.

Team: Langley Hockey Academy U18 Stats: 29GP - 30G-20A-50 points

#4 - Penticton Vees

Name: Thor Liffiton Position: Defence Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Team: Calgary CNHA U15 AAA Northstars Stats: 32GP - 7G-31A-38 points

#5 - Everett Silvertips (via Kamloops)

Name: Reid Nicol Position: Centre Hometown: Brandon, Man.

Team: Brandon Wheat Kings U18 AAA Stats: 48GP - 35G-23A-58 points

#6 - Vancouver Giants (via Wenatchee)

Name: Louis Oscar Holowaychuk Position: Centre Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

Team: Vancouver Giants Stats: 34GP - 50G-33A-83 points

#7 - Red Deer Rebels

Name: Nolan Wolitski Position: Defence Hometown: St. Albert, Alta.

Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep Stats: 29GP - 8G-40A-48 points

#8 - Edmonton Oil Kings (via Seattle)

Name: Christopher Kokkoris Position: Defence Hometown: Langley, B.C.

Team: Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep Stats: 34GP - 4G-33A-37 points

#9 - Tri-City Americans

Name: Ben Oliverio Position: Centre Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Team: Calgary CNHA U15 AAA Northstars Stats: 28GP - 37G-40A-77 points

#10 - Wenatchee Wild (via Swift Current)

Name: Kalen Miles Position: Centre Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.

Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep Stats: 36GP - 28G-29A-57 points

#11 - Kamloops Blazers (via Vancouver)

Name: Matteo Ferreira Position: Defence Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.

Team: Winnipeg Bruins U15 AAA Gold Stats: 32GP - 21G-49A-70 points

#12 - Brandon Wheat Kings (from Portland)

Name: Cruz Jim Position: Defence Hometown: Grande Prairie, Alta.

Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep Stats: 35GP - 13G-53A-66 points

#13 - Vancouver Giants (via Edmonton)

Name: Crosby Mateychuk Position: Defence Hometown: Dominion City, Man.

Team: Eastman Selects U15 AAA Stats: 31GP - 32G-39A-71 points

#14 - Kamloops Blazers (via Saskatoon)

Name: Teagen Bouchard Position: Centre Hometown: Falher, Alta.

Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep Stats: 30GP - 21G-40A-61 points

#15 - Saskatoon Blades (via Brandon)

Name: Kain Martinuik Position: Left Wing Hometown: Peachland, B.C.

Team: Shattuck St. Mary's Sabres 14U Stats: 57GP - 44G-36A-80 points

#16 - Prince Albert Raiders

Name: Athens Shingoose Position: Left Wing Hometown: Waywayseecappo, Man.

Team: Rink Hockey Academy Winnipeg U15 Prep Stats: 32GP - 31G-29A-60 points

#17 - Prince George Cougars

Name: Cohen Baker Position: Left Wing Hometown: Kamloops, B.C.

Team: Burnaby Winter Club Academy U15 Prep Stats: 33GP - 34G-30A-64 points

#18 - Moose Jaw Warriors (via Lethbridge)

Name: Kash Elke Position: Centre Hometown: Lanigan, Sask.

Team: Humboldt Broncos U15 AA Stats: 29GP - 33G-33A-66 points

#19 - Victoria Royals

Name: Roan Greschuk Position: Defence Hometown: Sturgeon County, Alta.

Team: St. Albert U15 AAA Sabres Stats: 31GP - 14G-32A-46 points

#20 - Kelowna Rockets (via Spokane)

Name: Will Kelts Position: Defence Hometown: Consort, Alta.

Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep Stats: 35GP - 13G-26A-39 points

#21 - Seattle Thunderbirds (via Calgary)

Name: Brook Haile Position: Defence Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Team: Calgary CNHA U15 AAA Northstars Stats: 33GP - 7G-34A-41 points

#22 - Swift Current Broncos (via Medicine Hat)

Name: Cohenn Rotar Position: Right Wing Hometown: Grande Prairie, Alta.

Team: Grande Prairie GPAC Storm U15 AAA Stats: 34GP - 34G-33A- 67 points

#23 - Regina Pats (via Everett)

Name: Logan Henry Position: Centre Hometown: Prince George, B.C.

Team: Burnaby Winter Club Academy U15 Prep Stats: 31GP - 32G-19A-51 points

