Warriors Trade Two Players, Draft Pick to the Victoria Royals

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask - The Moose Jaw Warriors have completed a Wednesday evening trade with the Victoria Royals.

The Moose Jaw Warriors receive 2008-born forward Mathieu Lajoie, a 5th-round pick in 2025, and a 7th-round pick in 2028. The Victoria Royals receive defenceman Ryder Ellis (2006), forward Max Finley (2007), and a 4th-round pick in 2025.

Mathieu Lajoie, 5'10", 159 lbs, is from St. Albert, Alberta. The Victoria Royals drafted Lajoie in the ninth round at the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

In the 2024-2025 season with the Bonnyville Pontiacs of the AJHL, Lajoie appeared in 40 games, notching five goals and 18 assists for 23 points.

Max Finley was drafted in the second round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. In 103 games with the Warriors across three seasons, Finley tallied four goals and seven assists for 11 points.

The Moose Jaw Warriors acquired Ryder Ellis from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in December 2023. In 59 WHL games this season, Ellis registered six assists.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.