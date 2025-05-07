Rebels Select Defenceman Nolan Wolitski with First Pick at 2025 WHL Prospects Draft

RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have selected defenceman Nolan Wolitski with the 7 th overall pick in round one of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Wolinski played for Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep (CSSHL) in 2024-25 and had 48 points (eight goals, 40 assists) and 74 penalty minutes in 29 league games. He added seven points in five playoff games. Wolinski also played four games this season for NAX's U18 Prep team.

This year at the John Reid Memorial Tournament in St. Albert, Wolinski racked up 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in six games.

A dual Canadian/U.S. citizen, Wolinski resides in St. Albert and is originally from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Nolan Wolitski

Defence

Shoots: Left

Height: 6'3

Weight: 181 lbs.

Birthdate: March 27, 2010

Hometown: St. Albert, AB

2024-25 Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep

This marks the third time in team history that the Rebels have selected 7 th overall at the WHL Prospects Draft. In 2018 the Rebels selected centre and future team captain Jayden Grubbe, and in 1998 the club chose defenceman and future Memorial Cup champion Doug Lynch.

The 2025 WHL Prospects Draft continues Thursday following the completion of the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, which begins at 9 a.m. MT.

