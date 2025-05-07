Wenatchee Wild Select Northern Alberta Xtreme Forward Kalen Miles 10th Overall in WHL Prospects Draft

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild are pleased to announce the selection of center Kalen Miles Wednesday afternoon with the 10 th overall pick in the Western Hockey League Prospects Draft. Miles comes to the Wild from the Canadian Sport School Hockey League's Northern Alberta Xtreme Under-15 Prep team. The league hosted the first round of its annual bantam draft Wednesday, with the remainder of picks in the draft to be made Thursday.

"He checks a lot of boxes, both on the ice and in the dressing room as a team guy," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "He's a big body in the middle of the rink. He plays in all situations, offensively and defensively, and he's reliable and a smart player. He's ultra-athletic for a big young man, and that's what we're trying to grow here in Wenatchee."

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Miles marked his second season of CSSHL play this year, suiting up in 36 regular-season contests and notching 57 points for NAX's U15 group as well as a two-game stint for the program's U18 team. He was at his best in the big games, totaling nine points in five games for his U15 team at the CSSHL Western Championships in Penticton, British Columbia, leading NAX to a runner-up finish and scoring two goals in that title game.

The WHL draft sequence continues Thursday morning at 8 a.m. with the league's annual U.S. Priority Draft, followed immediately after by the second and subsequent rounds of the WHL Prospects Draft. All selections will be announced via the WHL website, with all Wenatchee selections to be announced on the team's social media platforms as well.

The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Kalen Miles to the Wild family.

-END-

PHOTO: Kalen Miles headshot (photo credit: Alberta Elite Hockey League)

--_000_PH0PR15MB4719C115ECBE47E1D8DC144CB08BAPH0PR15MB4719namp_-- >

*** Part 1 - ASCII

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: Austin Draude

May 7, 2025 Media Relations & Broadcast Manager

Phone: 515-577-2839

Email: adraude@wenatcheewildhockey.com

Wenatchee Wild Select Kalen Miles in First Round of 2025 WHL Prospects Draft

Edmonton Native, NAX Forward Earns 10th Overall Selection from Wild Wednesday Afternoon

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild are pleased to announce the selection of center Kalen Miles Wednesday afternoon with the 10th overall pick in the Western Hockey League Prospects Draft. Miles comes to the Wild from the Canadian Sport School Hockey League's Northern Alberta Xtreme Under-15 Prep team. The league hosted the first round of its annual bantam draft Wednesday, with the remainder of picks in the draft to be made Thursday.

"He checks a lot of boxes, both on the ice and in the dressing room as a team guy," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "He's a big body in the middle of the rink. He plays in all situations, offensively and defensively, and he's reliable and a smart player. He's ultra-athletic for a big young man, and that's what we're trying to grow here in Wenatchee."

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Miles marked his second season of CSSHL play this year, suiting up in 36 regular-season contests and notching 57 points for NAX's U15 group as well as a two-game stint for the program's U18 team. He was at his best in the big games, totaling nine points in five games for his U15 team at the CSSHL Western Championships in Penticton, British Columbia, leading NAX to a runner-up finish and scoring two goals in that title game.

The WHL draft sequence continues Thursday morning at 8 a.m. with the league's annual U.S. Priority Draft, followed immediately after by the second and subsequent rounds of the WHL Prospects Draft. All selections will be announced via the WHL website, with all Wenatchee selections to be announced on the team's social media platforms as well.

The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Kalen Miles to the Wild family.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.