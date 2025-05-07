Blades Acquire First Pick of the Second Round in Deal with Vees

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, AB - The Saskatoon Blades and Penticton Vees have completed the first ever trade between the two franchises.

In lieu of offering a protected player list for the Vees Expansion Draft, Saskatoon's acquired the Vees' 2025 second round (24th overall) pick in exchange for 2006-born defencemen Morgan Tastad and Ethan Weber and a 2025 second round pick (31st overall). The agreement means the Vees will omit from choosing a Blade in Wednesday's expansion draft.

"This was an opportunity to find a good home for an older player to perhaps get a bigger role than we had available here, and also to improve our draft capital and positioning," said Blades general manager and president, Colin Priestner, "We felt it was a win-win situation."

Drafted by the Blades in the ninth round (194th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Tastad played two full season between 2023-2025. The Loreburn, SK native scored three goals and ten assists in 103 career games with the Blades, adding two more assists in 19 playoff games. Tastad helped the Blades reach Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final in 2024. Weber was a listed defenceman on the Blades roster.

The Blades now hold the following picks ahead of Round 1 of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft:

ROUND PICK ORIGINAL TEAM

1 22 Medicine Hat Tigers

2 24 Penticton Vees

2 35 Seattle Thunderbirds

4 72 Regina Pats

6 118 Regina Pats

6 129 Saskatoon Blades

8 170 Tri-City Americans

9 198 Saskatoon Blades

10 221 Saskatoon Blades

Round 1 of the WHL Prospects Draft gets underway at 5:00pm CT on Wednesday, May 7. Fans can watch the entire first round for FREE on Victory+.

The U.S. Priority Draft begins Thursday, May 8 at 8:00am CT, followed by the remaining rounds of the WHL Prospects Draft.

